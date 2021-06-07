From Payton to Pokemon, new Myrtle Beach sports cards shop aims to grow collectible community

MYRTLE BEACH — A new sports and collectibles store along Broadway Street is sure to bring collectors back to the years of collecting sports cards and more.

Coastal Sports Cards, 411 Broadway Street, is a business that specializes in buying and selling sports cards, toys, collectibles, and non-sport cards, like sealed Pokemon packs and boxes.

Coastal Sports Cards in Myrtle Beach Coastal Sports Cards in Myrtle Beach also buys cards from collectors.

Owners Jason Hawver, Kevin Rape and Brian Barnett have spent decades tearing open packs of baseball, football, basketball cards and more for the excitement of getting that year's hottest players.

"We've been collecting on and off for years," Rape said. "I did shows while in high school and college and then faded away for awhile because you got to work and pay for other stuff. I probably got back into it about 10 or 15 years ago. And started buying and selling on eBay."

Opening packs sure has evolved from the old sugary stick of bubble gum tucked into a Topps pack. Collectors, at least the serious ones like those at Coastal Sports Cards, wear gloves when opening the packs and have hard plastic sleeves ready to preserve the pristine condition of the card.

Coastal Sports Cards in Myrtle Beach A recent break netted a dual autograph Panini 2020 Immaculate Collection card featuring basketball stars Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards, …

The shop livestreams "Sports Breaks by Dave" hosted by DJ De Jesus on its YouTube channel where participants "buy-in" to the opening of boxes of premium-brand cards for a chance to land expensive cards. A recent break netted a dual autograph Panini 2020 Immaculate Collection card featuring basketball stars Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards, which was fetching $13,000 on eBay.

Hawver said opening a storefront with cards, helmets and more collectibles came from the time he was sharing with his two sons opening packs bought from the big chain stores.

"We had such a good time and we started looking up what my older cards were worth on eBay and I found out that the hobby is actually making a big comeback," Hawver said. "I had this office space for my eBay business where I sold other things and thought this would be a perfect opportunity that the beach really needed a modern baseball card store for families to come together with kids and rekindle the fire I had when I was young."

Coastal Sports Cards in Myrtle Beach Coastal Sports Cards in Myrtle Beach boasts a variety of boxes and packs to choose from.

The trio has decked out the shop with three TVs, made an area for people to sit down, watch sports and they'll even offer customers something to drink. A big table sits in the middle of the store where customers can tear open packs, and they sometimes host a "trade night" where community members can come and trade sports cards.

Coastal Sports Cards has a wide range of collectibles, from the $1 and $5 selection to the premium cards on display in its glass cases.

Hawver and Rape said they continue to work to build a community among collectors, starting with a card show the business hosted in the spring and in-store breaks to hosting a special night at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' June 17 game.

"The store takes away the transactional part of the business, where it's not that you come in buy and leave," Rape said. "You can sit and watch TV and open packs... There are so many different people getting into the hobby. You can touch what you're investing in. It's a lot of new money where they don't know anything about it and ask 'Where can I start?'"