For 2nd time in 9 days, Publix announces new Myrtle Beach store

MYRTLE BEACH — For the second time in nine days, Publix Super Markets announced a new store in the Myrtle Beach area — both slated to open by the end of 2022.

The popular grocery store chain said it will join the mix at the Marketplace at the Mill, which is at the southwest corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive.

The store will be 45,000 square feet and is the fourth with a Myrtle Beach address. While Publix is growing in the area, Food Lion has the most stores, with 22 in Horry County.

On March 1, Publix said it will move into the Coventry Marketplace at the corner of Highway 17 and Coventry Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The Marketplace at the Mill will represent the seventh Publix along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast, including Myrtle Beach locations in Forest Square and the Village Shops at Grande Dune.

Publix also has locations in Murrells Inlet, North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island.