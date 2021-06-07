Food Lion to open new Myrtle Beach-area location

MYRTLE BEACH — On June 16, Food Lion will open its new location near the intersection of Holmestown Road and S.C. 707.
The store at 9616 S.C. 707 will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Jeff Cope will be the new store's manager.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Food Lion for close to 20 years, and I’ve served the towns and cities of the Grand Strand in the North Myrtle Beach area for most of my career,” Cope said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to serving neighbors and supporting the Murrells Inlet communities. I’m also excited to bring new employment opportunities to the area.”
This new store also offers the Food Lion To Go service, which enables customers to order items for convenient pickup.
The store will also have local offerings, such as fresh produce grown at Winburn Farms in Horry County, bakery items from Surfside Beach’s Benjamin’s Bakery and craft beers from many of the area’s local craft breweries.