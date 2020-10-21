Food, folklore and family fun for Halloween along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast

Theodosia Burr Alston set sail from Georgetown 208 years ago and nobody has seen her since. Or have they?
People can learn about Alston's story and several others during the Local Folklore and Family Fortunes Near Myrtle Beach Trolley Tour 2020 on Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. beginning at the Grand 14 Theater at The Market Common, 4002 Deville Street.
"The reason that I'm sharing information with them is because I truly just love this area," said Kathryn Hedgepath, creator and tour leader of the trolley tour. "I've been given this unique opportunity that I just love local history. And because of Carolina Limousine, they just allow me to use their trolley and I can do these tours."
Hedgepath also offers other trolley tours throughout a normal year via Myrtle Beach History Tours.
Theodosia, these days, may be most recognized from the song, Dear Theodosia, in the Broadway smash hit, Hamilton. The "wild tales of her demise, which often include pirates, almost eclipse her brief but extraordinary life," states an announcement of the tour. The tour tells of her upbringing that made her one of the most accomplished women of her day, and explores the theories of her disappearance while revealing a clue that may one day solve the mystery.
The tour shares more haunting stories of the Lowcountry's most beloved ghosts, including The Gray Man, Alice Belin Flagg of The Hermitage, the wealthy families who once lived in the area and the impact they had on our national history, and a brief tutorial on the spirits whom guests don't want to meet and how to deter them. The tour also includes the background of the pirates who came to what is now known as Murrells Inlet and what drew them there.
"While Blackbeard is the most famous, it may be his crewman, Drunken' Jack, who is the most favorite among the locals," the announcement states.
The trolley ride cruises from Myrtle Beach down to Murrells Inlet. A comfort stop will be made at a charming Lowcountry store. The trolley will also ride through Brookgreen Gardens and will return to The Market Common. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased via email (no fees) at MyrtleBeachHistoryTours@gmail.com or through Viator (subject to fees) at https://tinyurl.com/MBHistoryTours.
"They won't be scared on this tour," Hedgepath said. "The three that I center on are the Gray Man, Alice of the Hermitage and also the Litchfield ghost. The reason I focus on those is because I can tell the background story and then give the repeat eyewitness accounts that have happened over the decades. It's fun. I give the whole background and the legends around those stories."
Haunted Restaurant Tour and Dinner
Essie McCorsley loved the beautiful Victorian home her husband, Clarence, built in Little River sometime around 1912. So much so that neither she nor her friends ever left.
McCorsley died in 1974, but her spirit is said to remind visitors of the storied and spirited history of The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro in Little River.
When Essie was left with the large Victorian house after her husband died, in order to maintain it, she operated it as a tourist home. It is presumed several spirits remained with the property through the years.
The Brentwood's Ghost Dinner Reservations can be made through a credit card by calling the restaurant at (843) 249-2601.
The stories have been featured on A&E’s Biography channel.
So what makes it so haunting?
A dark fast shadow has been sighted several times passing by the upstairs bathroom into the front room. It’s also been spotted recently going through the upstairs fireplace.
People have seen a face in the upstairs window when no one was in that area. Orbs, voices and toppling wine glasses are just falling off the tables. More than one ghost and plenty more stories are part of this dinner and ghost tour, which is being hosted Oct. 22, 29, 30, 31, Nov. 17 and 20. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. each night with the tour immediately following, except for Halloween. Oct. 31 dinners and tours are 5, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The $50 ticket includes the tour and a three-course meal: salad, choice of entree (beef, chicken, salmon or shrimp) and a dessert.
Fair warning: Use caution if you need to use the upstairs restroom.
A Marsh Walk to Remember
Miss Chris' Inlet Walking Tour is a half-mile walk along the Marsh Walk in Murrells Inlet. They begin at 7 p.m. daily from Wednesday through Sunday. The cost is $15 per person and $10 per person on Sundays. Kids 8 and under are free.
Led by Christine Vernon, the one-hour tour begins at Lazy Gator Gifts, 3986 U.S. 17 Business.
"We take a walk down the Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk and I will specifically be talking about local history, legends, ghost stories, pirate history, plantation life," said Vernon. "All the way up to modern stories like Alice Flagg and Gray Man. Those are our most popular spirits here in the area."
For reservations, call (843) 655-4470.
For the Kids
The Market Common is hosting its Hometown Halloween with trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at participating retailers.
Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costume and go to retailers in The Market Common where they can get some sweet treats and stop by The Market Common selfie station. Retailers are required to wear masks and gloves. Masks required when social distancing is not attainable for all attendees.
There will also be complimentary Haunted Carriage rides from 5-8 p.m., starting on the corner of Howard Avenue and Nevers Street.
Other activities from previous years have been cancelled due to COVID.
Not all activities for Halloween are scary along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast.
Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach and Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach have drive-thru trick-or-treating hours on different weekends.
Kids are encouraged to get dressed up in their costumes from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 24 and head to Barefoot Landing. Remain in the vehicle they came in for a socially distant trick-or-treating event.
Then, do the same from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Broadway at the Beach.
The grand finale for Halloween parties for kids is from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 31 during Boofest! at Barefoot Landing. Boofest! is a costume contest for kids and pets.
This year is a little different than previous years because it requires pre-registration. Categories include children age 3 and under, ages 4 to 7 and ages 8 to 12. Pets will all be in one category.
Prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place winners in each category.
Registration is limited and is pre-registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/BooFest2020. Questions can be emailed to barefoot@bccompany.com.