top story

Flying out of Myrtle Beach airport this Fourth of July? Join the potential 50K departures

Myrtle Beach Airport arrivals (with masks)
Spirit's summer schedule will offer nearly 200 flights each week at Myrtle Beach International Airport, with nonstop service to 19 destinations, which represents a 40 percent increase in flights. Jay Rodriguez/Staff

 By Jay Rodriguez jrodriguez@postandcourier.com

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach International Airport is planning for potentially 50,394 departing passengers this Fourth of July weekend, and airport officials are encouraging passengers to arrive up to three hours ahead of schedule.

From Juluy 2 through July 5, there are 50,394 scheduled departing seats — an increase of 94 percent above the pandemic-stricken 2020 Fourth of Juy weekend. While July 3 has the greatest number of seats scheduled, the airport anticipates heavy passenger traffic for the duration of the long holiday weekend, according to a release issued by the airport.

Passengers can expect the heaviest crowds 5 a.m. through 2 p.m. and should plan their arrivals accordingly, airport officials said. TSA at MYR is not currently experiencing any staffing shortages and continues to utilize all six available screening lanes at MYR’s security screening checkpoint to accommodate existing passenger levels, according to the release.

"Myrtle Beach continues to trend as a top destination in the United States and passenger traffic reflects that demand," said Ryan Betcher, spokesman for the airport. "Scheduled seat capacity this summer has increased 72 percent (comparing the third quarter of 2019 versus the third quarter of 2021) and scheduled flights have increased 71 percent (during the same period)."

The airport is recommending passengers arrive 2-3 hours prior to their scheduled departure time.

