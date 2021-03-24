Economist: With 8K jobs lost, Myrtle Beach needs higher-paying jobs, out-of-area workers

MYRTLE BEACH — The Grand Strand will go through a “period of adjustment” to recover from the more than 8,000 jobs it lost this year compared to last, which may mean employers will have to look at higher wages or even recruit college-aged students outside the area, said a local economist.

In fact, one of the area's largest hospitality businesses has already increased its housekeeping wages to entice the local workforce to apply.

There were 8,115 fewer jobs in Horry County in January 2020 compared to the pre-pandemic of January 2020, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.

While South Carolina‘s unemployment rate has been steady since October, Horry County has been steadily going up, which is mainly due to the unemployment number going up by almost 3,000 people, said Wes Clark, a professor of economics at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

Clark worries that if the numbers are not just a reflection of the holiday season, then the region may have just lost that many businesses.

“We may be losing small businesses due to the COVID lockdowns,” Clark said. “We should be able to tell more in the next few months. I hope it’s not the case.”

The latest figures show that 29 percent of the unemployment claims came out of the accommodation and food services industry, which is the region’s biggest industry.

Rob Salvino, professor of economics at Coastal Carolina University, said there’s no question that the accommodations and food services industry took the brunt of the hit in terms of employment, both nationwide and in the region.

He’s the economist that says the area needs a “period of adjustment” that likely won’t be accomplished this year.

“It’s not going to snap back immediately because it will be tough for the businesses that are still open and trying to meet the seasonal demand to hire the workforce that it needs,” Salvino said.

“Particularly with the availability of workforce that usually comes here from out of the country. It will have to be somehow accommodated with people that are here.”

He said that will have to be met with higher wages or recruiting workers to spend the summer on the coast.

”It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “Not to mention there are many businesses that completely shut down and will not open back up. So there’s going to be a period of adjustment that won’t happen this season. It’ll gradually have to come back…

“Human resources of these employers are really going to have to work hard to get back to the level of labor force they need to service the accommodations industry.”

Patrick Norton, vice president of sales and marketing for Brittain Resorts & Hotels, said their company has had to target the local labor force through geo-targeted campaigns that feature housekeeping positions starting at $12-$15 an hour, sign-on bonuses, referral bonuses, benefits, and the potential for year-round employment with growth opportunities.

He called labor for the hospitality industry "this year's crisis."

"Myrtle Beach, in particular, struggles from the low local population," Norton said. "The labor pool is simply too small to meet the needs of summer demand. Due to our town's extreme seasonality, our housekeeping needs grow exponentially, heading into spring and summer and drop just as drastically heading into fall and winter."

Norton said Brittain maintains year-round employees by relying on local workers and fill the summer spikes with international workers.

"Unfortunately, heading into the 2021 season, we will be about 50 percent short on international workers," he said. "The post-COVID pent-up demand of 2021 has exasperated the issue, but summer labor has been a growing concern for the past few years."

In 2019, Norton said Brittain Resorts had to charter private planes just to bring additional help to the beach. It has also purchased a few small hotels and fixed them up to provide residences for its seasonal workers while employed with them through the summer.

CCU does not keep track of the number of its students who stay for the summer, but Salvino said employers will have to recruit "more loudly" on regional college campuses to address the labor shortage.

"That’s always been one area of finding students from all over coming to Myrtle Beach for summer jobs and internships," Salvino said. "I would say there’s going to be a higher portion of those than in the past. That’s one way of temporarily adjusting."