Deep Black Friday discounts lure Myrtle Beach-area shoppers into storefronts regionwide

MYRTLE BEACH — For people like Mary Madigan and her daughter Christie, it was a matter of tradition.

“We do this every year,” said Mary of Fayetteville, N.C. on Black Friday at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach. “We just love coming to the beach on Thanksgiving weekend and seeing what’s for sale.”

The two joined dozens of people lined up outside Coastal Grand Friday morning for sales on what has traditionally been known as the biggest shopping day of the year. But the perfect storm of the continued surge of online shopping combined with a worldwide pandemic and, literally, a rain storm flirting with the area at around 5:40 Friday morning, all contributed to the thinning of this year’s crowd.

“There’s definitely less people than there have been (in previous years),” Madigan said. “We just keep our distance and go about our way.”

Shoppers at stores like JC Penney and Belk at Coastal Grand were greeted with employees ensuring people were wearing masks before they entered. The parking areas near entrances of the big-box stores were noticeably thinner compared to previous years nearing the official opening of the mall at 6 a.m.

Lightning flashed shortly before 6 as unseasonably mild temperatures hovered in the mid- to upper-60s through most of the morning. The area received one last soaking of rain shortly after 6 a.m. that lasted about 20 minutes before clearing up.

Black Friday, traditionally, signified the time when retailers would go from “in the red” to in the black, but 2020 has been different. A shutdown of nonessential businesses earlier in the year coupled with Myrtle Beach being deemed a “hot spot” for the coronavirus around the Fourth of July nearly crippled businesses in what usually is a prime time at the beach.

“A lot of the retail has shifted online, if you look nationally,” said Rob Salvino, an economist with Coastal Carolina University. “Tech is the big winner of the pandemic as far as the economic wins and losses go, and that affects us, as well. More people here are not going into the stores and shopping and instead are buying online. That will continue through the holiday season, especially now since we have the uptick in COVID cases nationally, statewide and locally.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 111 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County the day before Thanksgiving, which was the third spike of more than 100 cases since July 28.

Mark Palumbo was at a bustling Palmetto ACE Home Center in Pawleys Island with The Big Green Egg grill under his arm.

"For me," he said matter-of-factly when asked who that was for. He snickered as he said, "Why? Is there anybody else?"

Palumbo, after encouragement from his wife, eventually put the grill back to price check the grill with online vendors.

"I've seen it all over Facebook, so I wanted to see what the hype was all about," he said. "It looks like something we'll get eventually."

Discounted price points -- some as high as 80 percent off -- were a driving force behind several shoppers.

"This is what got me," said Kassidy Reeve pointing to an 80-percent-off sign outside Affordable Apparel at the Hammock Shops in Pawleys Island. "I had to see what was discounted so much."

Reeve was part of hundreds of people who enjoyed the upper-70s weather in the outdoor shopping area Friday afternoon.

Scott Denison brought his dog "Butch" to Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, at the Hammock Shops Friday.

"I couldn't do that to him," Denison said when asked if the treats bought Friday was for Christmas. "He'd sniff right through the paper. This wouldn't make a day under the tree."

Traffic on U.S. 501 to turn on Seaboard Street toward big-box stores like Walmart, The Home Depot and those at Coastal Grand Mall, was backed up to the base of the Intracoastal Watery bridge for most of the 1 o'clock hour.

At Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501, company policy required masks be worn by guests as they entered stores, according to store owners. Standalone signs, with DHEC logos, were set throughout the mall Friday morning reminding guests to “Stay 6 feet apart.” Some merchants, like Tommy Hilfiger, COACH, Adidas and Under Armour, had roped-off entrances with employees manning the doors for capacity counts and to remind customers of mask requirements.

Again, signs with the highest percentage of discounts had pretty consistent lines to enter through much of the morning.

Jerome Akin and some of his family members were waiting in line at Adidas Friday morning.

“If they’re going to get my money, I like to try things on. I can’t do that online,” said the Laurinburg, N.C. “There ain’t nothing in particular I’m after. I’m just a bigger guy and I want to make sure it fits before I buy it.”

Julie Yamtich, owner of Sparkles, a boutique for young women, said she has two locations -- one at Broadway at the Beach and the other at Tanger on U.S. 501. She said she has noticed an uptick in foot traffic at Tanger recently because of shorter hours this year compared to last. Last year, Tanger was open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Tanger narrowed their hours by one hour to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and expanded an hour on Sundays to 10 a.m. Carlee Dewey, retailer and customer relations manager for Tanger on 501, confirmed the increase in foot traffic, but could not quantify the claim.

Yamtich, whose stores are experience-driven retail aimed at girls through size 16, said she thinks the holiday shopping season will be “pretty good.”

“We are seeing more foot traffic, surprisingly, and I think it’s because people were cooped up at home for so long that they’ve been doing this online shopping and they don’t get that actual shopping experience to see the item before you purchase it or getting out into the stores,” Yamtich said. “So I feel like it’s probably going to be pretty good this year. We’ve already been seeing more people than we normally have this time of year. We’re trending up these last couple months.”