CVS pharmacy closes Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH — The CVS pharmacy at 512 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach closed its doors on Jan. 2 and redirected all pharmacy records to its Socastee location just 6 miles away.

The sign on the door Sunday told customers that prescription records were sent to the Socastee location, about 1 1/2 miles further than the 24-hour CVS/pharmacy at 1303 38th Avenue North.

It was unknown Sunday why the prescriptions were transferred to the Socastee location or whether the employees at the South Kings location were moved to another store.