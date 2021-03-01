You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crooked Hammock Brewery opens in North Myrtle Beach

Crooked Hammock Brewery

Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors at Barefoot Landing on March 1. Photo provided

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors at Barefoot Landing on March 1.

The brewery, featuring a tap list of craft beers and menu with a range of appetizers and entrees, offers tours of the brewery and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

The Delaware-based company announced plans in 2019 to open a new location on the Grand Strand. The brewery was initially scheduled to open in 2020, but the opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Myrtle Beach location is the company's third location — and first in South Carolina.

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News