Crooked Hammock Brewery opens in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors at Barefoot Landing on March 1.

The brewery, featuring a tap list of craft beers and menu with a range of appetizers and entrees, offers tours of the brewery and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Delaware-based company announced plans in 2019 to open a new location on the Grand Strand. The brewery was initially scheduled to open in 2020, but the opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Myrtle Beach location is the company's third location — and first in South Carolina.