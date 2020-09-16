COVID impacts Myrtle Beach-area seafood prices; more increases to come

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Timmy Platt can’t help but smile as he hears two apparent strangers exchange cooking tips and recipes of a new type of fish they’re buying at Platt’s Seafood in the Cherry Grove community.
Platt is a partial owner of the seafood market with Frank Boulineau and Curtis Matthews.
“I have a really good staff here that try to teach people how to cook things the right way, and I think a lot of people were online trying to find different recipes and just trying to find specialty sauces to cook with,” Platt said, adding the sauces and spices were the toughest to re-shelf because of government-mandated shutdowns through the start of the COVID pandemic.
“We also have customers making suggestions to other customers. I’ve heard that a ton of times. Even through COVID and people with their masks on, I’ve heard a lot of people telling each other how to cook tuna or how to cook grouper. Everybody tries to help each other.”
There are a few things that a couple local seafood experts can agree on: flounder and shrimp prices are not expected to rise too high in the fall and winter, and those who love crab legs can expect to pay extremely high prices this fall and winter.
Much of the price fluctuation has to do with a ripple effect of the pandemic.
Restaurants were closed at the start of the pandemic, so the supply was plentiful, Platt said.
“In North Carolina, a lot of your flounder supply that your restaurants use, as far as flounder filets, you didn’t have that demand,” Platt said. “There’s a lot of inventory still left. It’s going to keep the price from increasing going into the winter. A lot of the times when you have a price increase is when the quotas are caught up and the season increases. Their quotas shrink, so they’re not able to catch as much.
"But this year, I don’t think you’ll see the price increase on flounder and a few other items, like shrimp. (Flounder and shrimp) typically do go up in your winter months, but I don’t think you’ll see that this year.”
Ted Hammerman, founder and owner of Mr. Fish Seafood Market and Wholesale in Myrtle Beach, said he had to close down his adjoining restaurant in March because of the state’s initial reaction to COVID, but that didn’t slow down the market.
“The market is showing that people are definitely cooking at home, people definitely trying to do new things,” Hammerman said. “Seafood was always a mystique. People would say, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know how to cook that.’ Or, ‘I don’t want my house to smell like fish.’ Well, it was either that or they go buy a hamburger, and when they went to the store, there were no damn hamburgers.”
Hammerman was referring to a meat shortage the nation experienced when meat-packing plants had to shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks. Large chain stores were limiting the amount of meat customers could buy.
Mr. Fish began getting creative with its promotions during the pandemic and started a promotion called Tuna and TP — if you bought a pound of tuna from the seafood market, they gave you a roll of toilet paper. Then, Hammerman got a recipe for hand sanitizer and began selling it under the name Coronakiller.
“We did whatever we could to stay alive, basically,” Hammerman said.
He said he also saw more at-home cooks.
“People’s knee-jerk reaction is, ‘Salmon, well I know I like salmon,’” Hammerman said. “Well, do you try something new? You have to turn them onto it. For instance, we make a smoked fish stick or we make a tuna salad with fresh tuna. We make a tuna chili, which sells well. You’ve got to get creative and slice and dice or else you’ll perish. The days of the good old boys fish market are gone.”
Mel Bell, director of the Office of Fisheries Management at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said they haven’t been out in the field a whole lot this year because of government restrictions.
And normal programs that sample offshore haven’t been able to get underway because they use larger vessels, which have larger crews and have restricted birthing space. Bell said they’re not able to operate under the current human health guidelines.
“We’ve been somewhat blinded,” Bell saud. “Some of our programs that have been able to sample are some of our inshore fisheries, where we use smaller boats. We’ve been able to do some of that. That’s primarily geared toward monitoring our shrimp and our crabs and inshore fish species…”
Bell said commercial fisheries had some impact from March through May.
“In terms of what it’s done to the fisheries, yes, there was an initial impact particularly in that March through May, even into June,” Bell said. “That’s when some product wasn’t coming in so the guys were harmed and the fishermen did see a loss of revenue themselves… If we could get out there, I think things would look kind of like the way it’s looked.”
Bell said the timing of the virus coincided with the same time shrimp season began, which allowed shrimpers not to lose too much of their season.
“The initial insult to the system was really that March, April, May and into June,” Bell said. “Some of our fisheries don’t even kick in until later on in May. Our shrimp fishery didn’t typically open until May, so it really didn’t bother any of the shrimpers. Now where they were bothered, was on the retail end because of restaurants closing because of tourists not being here consuming seafood. There was that loss in retail market.
“There was an impact and it did hurt economically, but in terms of whether it was enough to notice it, in the fisheries where we have been able to get out and look, I don’t think we’ve seen anything different than we would have expected.”
Looking ahead, king crab and snow crab are two seafood items people can expect to see a big increase.
“Snow crab has gotten nuts,” Hammerman said. “So has King crab. I’ve never seen King crab over $20 a pound until 2020. And that’s pretty much due to the resource. As far as the imported shrimp, it’s starting to climb. If the domestic season isn’t worth a damn, then you’ve got to get it from somewhere.”
Platt said the government’s boost to the economy through a stimulus check earlier this summer played a role in the at-home cooks eating fish like crab legs.
“Crab legs are the biggest thing you have had a price increase on,” Platt said. “That is retail driven. Some of the quotas were cut this past year as far as the crabbing market. That’s the one item I’ve seen that there’s been a huge increase on. That supply is very, very limited right now.
“We had a much larger audience this year buying crab legs. I think once people got stimulus money, everybody was home and they were eating at home.”