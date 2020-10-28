Coastal Paws Pet Resort, a luxury getaway for pets, opens in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — It’s ideal for vacation or even close to home. Your hair is blowing in the wind and you’re headed to the spa to get bathed, brushed, dried, ear cleaning, blueberry facial and an oatmeal paw treatment. Yes, paw.
This isn’t for you — it’s for your pet.
A one-of-a-kind pet resort on the North Strand, Coastal Paws Pet Resort, 4036 Highway 17 South, officially opened Oct. 15 in North Myrtle Beach to cats and dogs alike. Aside from the plush treatment a pet owner can provide for their pet, cats and dogs can relax in the day and overnight, indoor/outdoor boarding facility.
Thousands of tourists bring their pets on vacation, some not knowing the pet policy of the resort or hotel they’re staying at. That’s when owners Brandon and Kristen Downey thought to open the more than 8,000-square-foot facility and offer pet owners the option of luxury for the pet spa.
“The majority of locations for boarding are further south,” said Kristen Downey, director of operations and manager. “There’s really not much up this way at all. So we really felt we wanted to bring more of this service up to the north end of the beach, as well, to serve North Myrtle Beach, Little River, and obviously any other surrounding areas. But a lot of these people are having to travel 30, 35 minutes to get to a quality boarding facility. So, we just felt that there was definitely a void in this area.”
The resort is equipped with nearly two dozen cameras where pet owners who board their pets can view their pets 24 hours a day from the company’s website, www.CoastalPawsPetResort.com. The floors are made with anti-fatigue and anti-microbial surfaces. There are three suites for larger dogs and there are even five senior suites, where the lights aren’t as bright and the walls of the room deflects most of the sound.
There are a total of 56 deluxe suites and 12 luxury suites.
The 2,000-square-foot outdoor play area is surrounded by a 7-foot fence, has a splash pad and it’s surfaced with K9 grass, with plenty of shaded areas.
Kristen majored in exercise science at the University of South Carolina and then completed her Masters in Physical Therapy at MUSC in 2006. After 10 years working with humans, Kristen transitioned to animals and went to the Canine Rehabilitation Institute and became a certified canine rehabilitation therapist.
Her husband, Brandon, used to work for All-American Pet Resorts. Kristen said his background knowledge from that role helped get the business up and running.
“We felt the best option was to take what we knew as pet professionals, pet owners and pet lovers and put that into our own place,” said Kristen. “We really wanted to make this a luxury feel for the dogs, not something that felt institutional. We have no crates, no cages at all. Everything is glass-front suites. We are very big on cleanliness, as well.”
The resort uses ProVetLogic products for their facility, which is often used by animal hospitals to clean their facilities.
She said the goal is to attract locals, as well as tourists who didn’t feel comfortable leaving their dog where they live.
“This is something that we have been so passionate about for so long,” Kristen said. “We’re just so excited to finally bring this needed service to the area.”
The celebration time can’t last too long as Coastal Paws is already receiving reservations for the holidays.
“We’ve got a few weeks to work out some kinks, but it’s not going to take long before the holidays begin,” Kristin said.