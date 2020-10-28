CCU goes virtual for international real estate internship opportunity

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University adapted to the times and partnered with an international real estate organization to offer its students opportunities to virtually intern in commercial real estate overseas.
This is the first time that a university is working in partnership with the FIABCI — a worldwide business networking organization for all professionals associated with the real estate industry — to promote internships between countries for a specific group of students, namely real estate students.
"The hope is that if it works well, it might be a precedent for other academic members of the federation who might want to come to arrangement with members of other countries," said Tony Grant, honorary world president of FIABCI and founder and donor of the Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics.
In a regular school year, CCU students obtain hands-on, national and international internship opportunities to enhance their knowledge and gain practical business experience. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions on traveling internationally, a large proportion of internships will be virtual, Grant said.
Since 2016, CCU has been an academic member of FIABCI.
A new agreement with CCU’s Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics, located in the Wall College of Business, invites FIABCI members to consider appointing CCU students as interns, according to a press release. The center focuses on commercial, industrial, and investment property, and works alongside the student-led Real Estate Club, the release states.
"Several of the students in the Real Estate Club have asked for more information," Grant said. "We had one or two preliminary inquiries for FIABCI members, but it's only just starting... We're all in new territory. The idea of international virtual internships is very new."
Students haven't been appointed to internships at FIABCI yet, which can last up to three months.
Through the internship, CCU students will study property investment and development, real estate appraisal, investment analysis, economics, research and more.
“The international aspect is interesting because all kinds of aspects of real estate development and investment and valuation are different in other countries," Grant said. "For example, the lease structures can be very different. We have a form of lease structures in the USA where rent is generally on a percentage basis and leases tend to be fairly short in comparison to Europe and Asia. And, of course, we're working in one kind of measurement in currency whereas overseas, they're using euros, using metric measurements, and so on. The idea of different methods of dealing with real estate development and urban projects — zoning and planning — that can be quite broadening for students."
FIABCI has had a student exchange programs where students spend a few months at offices in other countries to learn and understand how other markets work. It helps them, when they return to the United States, to think of a more flexible method of dealing with business, Grant said.
"It looks awfully good on their resumes when they go to seek employment that they've worked and learned overseas," he said. "The main interest among students to travel and work overseas will probably take a year or two, at least, until we're back to in-person internships. And then those internships might be hybrid. Ultimately, I think it will go back to in-person internships because they need to be trained and the employer needs to get a sense of what the individual's capability is and what expertise they have. In internships, a very important part is just getting to know and understand a company culture and how a business is run."