Business Spotlight: Myrtle Beach-area fireman finds additional calling with dryer vent business

MYRTLE BEACH — A snake, birds nests, and even panty hose can be lint catchers — as the local Dryer Vent Wizard, Nick Christman and his team have seen a lot.

Christman, a local firefighter who has been serving the area for more than 10 years, recently opened Dryer Vent Wizard of the Grand Strand after realizing there weren’t too many options for professional dryer vent cleaners in the area.

Snake found by Dryer Vent Wizard of the Grand Strand A snake was recently discovered in a dryer vent by Dryer Vent Wizard of the Grand Strand. Provided

“Over the years I’ve seen a few dryer fires,” Christman said. “A lot of the reasons the dryer fires end up happening is because people don’t clean the lint out of the dryer vent lines.”

Nationwide, more than 15,000 residential fires are started in the laundry room and more than 90 percent of reported appliance fires are dryer related, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Christman said he has come across a wide variety of circumstances, regardless of old or new construction.

“It’s a need for everybody, especially with new construction now,” he said. “With older construction, what we run into, especially if there’s a crawl space, they’ll have the flexible foil hose as their whole vent line underneath the house.

“I’ve also seen it where the vent lines are blowing lint all over the trusses in the attic. Or the dryer is not hooked to the vent line, so they have panty hoses on it… “That’s a super old-fashioned quick way to get a fire.”

In new construction, Christman said, many of the laundry rooms are built in the center of the house, so the homes have longer vent lines with bends to get them to the outside. He said the new construction often comes with dryer vent covers that have screens on them, and the screens build up lint faster.

Considering the lint trap in the dryer only catches about 40 percent of the overall lint, Christman said some people should have their systems checked annually.

“It builds up naturally in vent lines over time,” he said. “The more bends in the vent, the faster it will build up.”

Dryer Vent Wizard specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. Christman and his team use state-of-the-art dryer vent cleaning tools to complete all dryer vent services and get the appliance up to code.

Christman said he has had to retrieve cheap do-it-yourself brushes from vent lines when homeowners have tried to clean the lines themselves.

“They believe that they can just hook their blower to their dryer vent system and blow the lint out,” Christman said. “Lint builds up on your aluminum pipe. It’s wet lint that’s going through your line normally.”

Christman said his company uses a monitor to gage how well the dryer is working beforehand and then after the dryer is serviced.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, dryer vents clogged with lint, debris and other materials reduce airflow to the dryer and cause overheating, creating a fire hazard. Routine cleaning and maintenance of the venting system will reduce the risk of dryer fires, while also making the dryer run more efficiently, saving money in energy costs.

Christman said Dryer Vent Wizard also works with condo developments and HOAs, and he tends to work on a lot of beach house rentals. He said wet beach towels and clothing covered in sand can often cause problems for dryer vents.

“It’s a maintenance nightmare,” he said. “Rental owners should get their dryers serviced once a year before the season.”

He said COVID has also played an interesting role in his business.

“People are doing more laundry during this because people are more worried about germs and COVID being on their clothing,” Christman said. “They’re at home more. They notice that it’s been taking longer for their clothes to dry, which sparked them to call us.”

Christman’s territory covers from the state line to Georgetown and west to Florence. He said people can find more information and schedule a visit through his website https://www.dryerventmyrtlebeach.com/ or by calling (843) 594-5221.

“Dryer vents are really one of the ignored systems in your house, but no one really thinks about it,” he said. “This is kind of like prevention in another job. It’s a lot of educating, almost like fire prevention is.”