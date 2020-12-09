Business Spotlight: Mashburn leads the way in Myrtle Beach’s downtown renovation efforts

MYRTLE BEACH — The red letters spelling Mashburn Construction glow between Eighth and Ninth avenues off Kings Highway in a rather dim area of Myrtle Beach’s downtown.

If a public-private partnership between the city of Myrtle Beach and the nonprofit group One Grand Strand follow through with plans to revitalize the downtown area come to fruition, the downtown won’t be dim for long.

And Mashburn Construction, an established full-service construction company with four generations of experience and offices in Greenville, Columbia, Charleston and Myrtle Beach, hopes to play an integral part in the city’s growth downtown and beyond.

“Physical location and geographic location of where our office is plays into it, but also being downtown, we’re essentially within a walkable area for every office location that we have (throughout the state),” said Lindsey Culley, director of marketing and communications for Mashburn. “We want people to feel like they can walk into our office and it’s convenient and they can sit down and talk and feel comfortable, but with the type of clients, subcontractors, developers and partners we work with, they’re walking in that office, too. That gives them an opportunity to be downtown and kind of experience it… That convenient location of being downtown and that feel and that level of comfort is important to us.

“We wouldn’t want to be in a huge hustle and bustle area where there’s a four-lane highway and we can’t get anywhere. It’s just not the type of company we are, with it being family owned. That makes a difference, as well.”

Mashburn was the first to purchase property within the city’s Arts & Innovation District, which begs the question: A construction company in an Arts and Innovation District?

“It goes back to that innovative and consultative approach that we have,” said Josh Kay, director of business development for Mashburn. “Yes, we’re a construction company, but what we find is that more often than not, we’re sitting down with the owners of buildings and the owners of companies, and rather than just hard bidding a number, we’re walking through the process. When it comes to tax credits, we’re walking through those things. We almost become a consultant rather than just a general contractor and I think that’s where Mashburn is different than a typical general contractor… It’s more of a consulting relationship and being able to be innovative in design, strategy and constructability for any project, whether that be big or small.”

At one point, Mashburn had an office in Myrtle Beach, with ties to projects along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast such as The Avenue renovations at Broadway at the Beach, the first phase of The Market Common, as well as work at The Abbey at Pawleys Island, Coastal Carolina Training Center in Conway, the Coastal Cancer Center, Grand Strand Dermatology, Ocean Lakes Family Campground, and the Surfside Beach Fire Station.

The market crash in 2008 prompted Mashburn to shift its focus on the Greenville, Columbia and Charleston markets, all the while diversifying and expanding its portfolio of work. The market has since shifted and led Mashburn to, again, look for a property in Myrtle Beach.

“Being physically in Myrtle Beach works for us,” Culley said. “Our leadership is very passionate about downtown communities. That’s part of our vision to build better communities. So, we wanted to make an investment in the downtown Arts and Innovation District and be one of the first private businesses in the Master Plan approach that the city has, and to start to be much more physically present in Myrtle Beach and then actively pursuing more jobs in the Myrtle Beach area.”

In August, the company completed the renovation of its 2,500-square-foot office at 807 N. Kings Highway in the former Darden Jewelers Store, which was at that location since the 1960s. In fact, Mashburn utilized federal Historic Building tax credits and abandoned building tax credits to make the move possible. They pride themselves on the knowledge of tax credits for business owner clients, and plan to use that knowledge to acquire more clients.

“It was really coming back to where we have been in the past,” Kay said. “We see the vision of the city in downtown redevelopment, particularly when you talk about tax credits and abandoned building tax credits. That’s one of our strengths. It just makes sense for us to be a part of that.”

The Mashburns are part of the limited liability corporation that owns the property next to the construction office, which is being developed as Grand Strand Brewing Company. The brewery building will also have residential opportunities on the second floor.

“Not only are we aware of those tax credits, but we understand them fully and understand the hurdles, the challenges and the opportunities that come with them,” Kay said. “For example at the Grand Strand Brewing Company, we’ve got to have a certificate of occupancy by Dec. 31. We understand both scheduling and timing so that we complete that work before the end of the year so that those credits can be realized.”

Culley said decades of experience in other portions of the state helps Mashburn provide guidance and help owners develop their ideas and walk them through processes they might not be familiar with.

“What we’ve kind of seen in areas that are growing rapidly is they want to have places where ‘live, work, play’ is a common theme and can take advantage of building density in areas that don’t have it,” Culley said. “That kind of goes back to innovative ideas. If you have a tight budget or you want to utilize tax credits or this building has some very unique issues that have to be worked through, that’s where we’ve been able to plug in.”

About 75 percent of Mashburn’s business is repeat business, which Culley credits to the employees who work for Mashburn.

“Where this really works well for us is our team,” she said. “A lot of what we do is heavily weighted on the people that represent Mashburn and who are physically out there day-to-day, doing the work. There is the superintendent on the job or the project manager or the people crunching the numbers behind the scenes… We’re able to take advantage of some opportunities that maybe some localized contractors may not. We have extended resources and with our subcontractor base, we’re able to be very competitive.”

Kay said Mashburn is always looking for good workers and good subcontractors who can work on projects of all sizes.

“While we’ve done big projects, we’ve done a ton of small 1,000-2,000-square-foot projects that aren’t glamorous, but we still bring the same level of expertise and enthusiasm to those, as well,” Kay said.

He said the company looks forward to working with downtown property owners and those throughout the region.

“We’re excited to be in downtown Myrtle Beach and we’re excited to be back in the Grand Strand,” Kay said.