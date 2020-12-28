Business roundup: North Myrtle Beach sees increase in rental unit business licenses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — An audit of rental properties within the city of North Myrtle Beach found several owners who did not have the proper business licenses to rent the properties, which created an influx of new business licenses, said a city spokesman.

"The bulk of the new business licenses apply to property owners who have been renting their properties for some time, but without a business license," said Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach. "We do audits and groundwork from time to time, and those efforts generated a larger result this time around."

Most of this year’s 79 business licenses issued by Dec. 21 have been given to those operating rental units in the city. With a week still to go in the month, 46 licenses were issued to rental unit owners this December compared to a total of 48 business licenses issued for all business categories in North Myrtle Beach last December.

And it’s not like there was a huge dip in business licenses last month. November’s business licenses this year were on par with last year with a total of 53 issued this November versus 57 last November.

2 new home communities coming to Murrells Inlet and Conway

New home communities are planned for Murrells Inlet and Conway, Carolina One New Homes announced recently.

Mungo Homes will be the homebuilder.

Evans Park is planned for Murrells Inlet and will feature one- and two-story homes starting in the mid $200,000s. Square footage will range from 1,700 to more than 2,700 square feet. The two- to four-bedroom and up to three and one-half bath homes are near the International Club Golf Course of Myrtle Beach.

Coastal Point West is planned for Conway, and will feature one- and two-story homes built by Mungo. The new three- to five-bedroom homes will have two- to three-and-one-half-baths. Prices will start in the low $200,000s, with floor plans ranging from 1,260 to more than 2,645 square feet.

'Most deserving of this award': Myrtle Beach-area realtor named 2020 Realtor of the Year

GARDEN CITY — Drew Streett, past chairman of the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors, was named the South Carolina Realtors' 2020 Realtor of the Year.

Streett is with Garden City Realty and has served on the South Carolina Realtors' board of directors since 2008, and was president in 2019. He also served on the state's legislative committee.

"He enjoys working with people," said S.C Rep. Lee Hewitt, in a video honoring the announcement of Streett's award. "He enjoys trying to help people find their dream."

The South Carolina REALTOR of the Year program is the association’s most coveted annual award, according to a release from the association.

“SCR is proud and honored to have Drew represent all of the Realtors in our state through the title of 2020 South Carolina REALTOR of the Year,” said SCR’s 2020 President Owen Tyler in the release. "He serves as an inspiration to Realtors® across the state through his dedication and service to our industry."

The award honors Realtor members who have "contributed most to the advancement of the South Carolina real estate profession and community."

"We are very excited to celebrate Drew. His years of hard work and dedication to the real estate industry have been recognized by his peers through/with this prestigious recognition! He is most deserving of this award," said CCAR CEO Laura Crowther in the press release.

Streett also served in multiple roles at the National Association of Realtors, including the board of directors from 2018-2020, the insurance committee, 2020; the resort and second home real estate committee, 2019; and the business issues policy committee, 2018.

"He cares about his community and cares about his clients," said Denise Coleman, a realtor with Garden City Realty, in the announcement video.

Streett served as a youth leader and head usher at Belin United Methodist Church, past president of the Murrells Inlet Rotary club and was recognized as a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

He attended The Citadel and graduated in 1999.