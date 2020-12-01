Business roundup: N. Myrtle Beach chamber, visitors bureau to be known as Destination NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to simply be known as Destination NMB — a $35,000 organizational rebrand for those who already do business with the entity.

Destination NMB has been working on the name change, which it says is to differentiate itself from neighboring communities and not distance itself from other chambers, since June.

“If you build a place where people want to visit, you build a place where people want to live,” said Mendel Bell, the board’s chairman. “If you build a place where people want to live, you build a place where people want to work. If you build a place where people want to work, you build a place where people want to be. If you build a place where businesses have to be, you build a place where people have to visit… It’s part of the circle that’s going into our new name.”

The artwork for the new logo was developed by the Sarasota, Fla.-based Miles Partnership, Destination NMB’s agency of record. The logo, designed by Miles Partnership, uses a palmetto tree and crescent as the stem to the “N."

The team at Miles Partnership worked with the marketing committee and a small work group to develop a logo that expresses the style and creates an impression about the organization. The new logo is called Carolina Classic and uses a font that is timeless along with integrating the South Carolina Palmetto and crescent as part of the ‘N’ in NMB.

Destination NMB will be used for those who already do business with North Myrtle Beach, like businesses, and the chamber will still keep the Explore North Myrtle Beach -- an external image for the community.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley of North Myrtle Beach said the new name and logo fits perfectly into what the city wants of its visitors — to bring them back multiple times a year.

“This is exciting for our community,” Hatley said. “I think it’s wonderful that we are taking the word destination and moving it into our logo. The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is definitely our official organization for destination marketing in our community. And the logo, to me, fits perfect. It tells you who we are and what we are.”

Cheryl Kilday, president and CEO of Destination NMB, said a lot of work went into the name and logo, including what type of problems the organization helps mitigate or solve. She said the committee came up with: helping the community and visitors are aware of who they are; be a voice in the community for businesses; be a voice on policy matters; provide marketing guidance; coordinate networking opportunities and access for businesses; and education.

“Yes, we’re still the chamber of commerce. Yes, we’re still the (convention and visitors bureau),” Kilday said. “But we’re Destination NMB to encompass both of those programs with a forward-looking name and new rebrand of how we present that with Destination NMB’s logo.”

Business licenses grow in North Myrtle Beach

The total number of business licenses issued in North Myrtle Beach increased from 52 in October 2019 to 84 in October of this year.

The highest industry increase was in the contractor category, where there were only 12 in October 2019, and 33 in October this year.

The city did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the reason for the increase.

Of Note

Peace Sotheby's International Realty opened a new North Myrtle Beach office in the Shops on Main. Peace Sotheby’s International Realty has an office in Pawleys Island and offers a complete suite of real estate services.

Know of a business opening or closing? Email me at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com or call 843-834-0419.