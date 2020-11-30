Business owners hope social media, traditional ads are perfect formula for holiday success

MYRTLE BEACH — If Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are any indication of how the holiday shopping season will be for small businesses along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast, there’s not much small business owners should worry about.

“Hey Mike, I like the new place,” said one customer at Conrad Farms Gourmet Treats to store owner Mike Conrad.

Conrad opened his new Tanger Outlets, Myrtle Beach location on Black Friday. It was a small gesture but an indication of what communities like North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, and Georgetown are: small towns. And in small towns, the people take care of the people they know and trust.

Small businesses like The Hot Honey Boutique in North Myrtle Beach, which sells “a curated collection of modern, sophisticated women’s clothing and apparel,” have turned to a mixed bag of marketing. Not only are they relying on word of mouth and store location — nestled between Midtown Bistro and Bar 1912 on U.S. 17 — but they’re turning to social media channels like Facebook to flash their wares in the hopes to increase their chances of moving products.

Melissa Traniello, owner of the boutique, said her social media photos of those modeling clothing found in The Hot Honey include staff members. It’s a way her local customers can see a familiar face when they visit the store.

“A small business like mine, which has just started out, it would cost too much to advertise a lot,” said Traniello, who opened the boutique July 15. “Social media helps a lot of my business and through social media, I think that’s how people have found out about me.”

She said the hot items this season, so far, have been bell-bottom jeans and Virtue jewelry. She said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday were a very good start to the holiday shopping season.

“The weekend went very well and I think it’s going to continue to do well,” Traniello said. “I don’t think a lot of shoppers really want to shop in big stores with a lot of people. I think they’d rather shop local in the smaller stores and help the community.”

Julie Yamtich owns Sparkles — a boutique for girls and young women. She’s owned a location at Broadway at the Beach since 2009 and much like her Broadway location, her Tanger location is experience-driven retail. Young girls can come in, make a wish with their magical Sparkle dust before shopping for clothing, accessories, jewelry, footwear and more. They do ear piercing, makeovers and birthday parties and host a quarterly fashion show like the one they will host at the Tanger location this December.

Like many small businesses, Sparkles teams up with charities in the area, like the “Better Together” initiative, which helps organizations like Help4Kids’ Backpack Buddies, and will give back to charities monthly through a new program called “Spread the Sparkle.”

For as much as they rely on tourists, and sometimes suffer during a bad tourism season like 2020, they’re still operating and opening a business in a small town.

Yamtich turned to social media to turn the lemon of a year into lemonade, and she plans to continue to do so through the new year.

“We tried staying present in the community by doing the live sales,” Yamitch said. “We were down substantially for the year, but compared to other stores, it wasn’t as bad. I think it really helped by boosting the social media presence. So many more people are shopping online now and the live sales make it a little more personal than just going on and adding stuff to your cart. You’re actually getting to see the items. We do FaceTime calls with customers where they can actually shop one-on-one and get that customer service that we would normally provide in the stores.”

Yamtich said winning can’t just happen by entering the online arena.

“I think that the big thing is we have to have unique things,” she said. “Now that it is so easy to shop online, people can find anything online. But you need to have something that’s different that they’re not going to be able to find in a big box store.”

Yamtich points to the Sparkles mermaid tails that girls can swim in that you can’t find anywhere else. She said she buys from smaller brands and uses industry shows to gain advantage over big-box stores.

Yamtich said being in her business for 11 years, she’s learned to be fluid with her approach to sales and thinks that’ll make the difference this year.

“We’re hopeful,” she said of the holiday sales season. “You gotta run big sales. People are all looking for sales, with the economy and how it is right now. People are so unsure of what their job’s going to look like. Money’s tighter for people, so we’re doing our best to try to really compete by putting stuff on sale more than we would normally do. But, you have to do it, because that’s just the state that we’re in right now.”