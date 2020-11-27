Black Friday Live: Tracking the latest holiday shopping lines, trends in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — In yesteryear, Black Friday was a spectacle, with shoppers fighting over the latest hot toy or electronics find.

With the advent of digital shopping, as well as the worldwide pandemic, what will that look like this year?

Our Jay Rodriguez will be all over the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast on Friday morning to check out trends, whether people are feeling financially confident this holiday season and what to expect as you head out the day after Thanksgiving.

Here are some updates:

7:30 a.m.

At the Tanger in Myrtle Beach, employees at stores like Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH were at the roped entrances making sure people were wearing masks. Many shoppers were enticed by the discount percentage, like Old Navy's 50 percent off the entire store, as reasons for making the early-morning dash to the outlet stores.

6:30 a.m.

A rain storm that had threatened the early success of an outdoor mall like Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach, has passed, leaving behind scattered clouds and mild temperatures in the mid-60s.

6:10 a.m.

A rain storm that had been flashing lightning much of the early morning on Black Friday came through with a soaking shortly after 6 a.m. at the Tanger Outlets stores on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach.

5:55 a.m.

Signs like this one on Black Friday reminded patrons at the Tanger Outlets stores on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach to remain six feet apart from other patrons. Tanger policies require masks to be worn when entering their stores, store owners said.

5:40 a.m.

People were lining up outside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach next to the Bed, Bath and Beyond entrance at 5:40 a.m. on Black Friday. Temperatures were in the mid-60s after an overnight storm. Big box stores at the mall, like JC Penney and Belk, had employees at their public entrances ensuring visitors were wearing masks.