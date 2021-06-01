Beloved SC restaurant to open North Myrtle Beach location by end of summer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — J Peters Grill and Bar, with eight locations throughout South Carolina and Georgia, is scheduled to open its ninth location at the former Applebee's location, 1571 U.S. 17 North.
J Peters is known for carefully crafted dishes such as its slow-roasted prime rib, a blackened ahi tuna sandwich, and several steak and seafood options.
Jon Angell, owner of the brand and business, said he's taking his time opening the new North Myrtle Beach location. He said this location will bring the same quality of dining experience his customers have grown to expect from his other locations, including restaurants in Carolina Forest, Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet.
"It'll be just like the others," Angell said. "This store has been empty a good number of years. The outside is almost done. We have the landscaping going in."
He is also currently building a J Peters in Chapin, his 10th location.
Angell has been involved with the opening of nearly 50 restaurants — some owned by others and some he owned — through his career. He currently employs about 600 people in all his restaurants and strives for perfection through his brand.
"If we get 99.5 percent of the people like it, I'm OK," Angell said. "We're excited about North Myrtle. We're going to take our time and make sure we open right. I have a (general manager) coming from one of my Greenville stores to run this. We will open up on our first day as good as anyone on the street. I promise you."