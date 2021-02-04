Authentic, upscale Mexican restaurant to open in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A new restaurant offering upscale, authentic Mexican food, and a marsh view, is coming to the Grand Strand.

Roca Roja Cantina, at 805 Sea Mountain Highway, plans to open doors in March, said owner Terry Walden.

“I’m a foodie by nature,” Walden said. “I actually love all things Mexican.”

As someone who loves to travel to Mexico, Walden said he wanted to bring an upscale restaurant with an eclectic menu to the area.

The restaurant, which overlooks the marsh, plans to have an authentic Mexican menu on the main floor, which is expected to be more of the luxurious part of the restaurant. Upstairs will have more of a cantina feel with a Tex-Mex, American-style Mexican menu.

The restaurant will also feature a tequila lounge.

Walden said the downstairs area will be comparable to Myrtle Beach’s Abuelo’s restaurant, while upstairs will be like Nacho Hippo.

“The menu is very unique,” Walden said, adding the restaurant will have tableside guacamole and fresh made tortillas from the wood-burning oven. “There’s something for everybody.”

Roca Roja is hosting a hiring seminar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 8-9 at the restaurant. Walden said he plans to hire about 35 to 40 employees and is hiring all positions.

“We’re very excited,” Walden said.