As need for rentals increase, a new Myrtle Beach 55+ community slated for April opening

MYRTLE BEACH — With the sales inventory of single-family homes in Horry County dropping by 35 percent in the past year, the need for rentals is increasing — including those for active seniors.

Enter Inspire Coastal Grand, a 55-and-older rental community that is opening in Myrtle Beach on April 29. It will join others in the area that includes Covenant Towers, Eagle Crest and Brightwater near Carolina Forest.

The new facility, operated by Liberty Senior Living, will feature 194 apartments located at Pine Island Point, not far from Coastal Grand Mall and within two miles of the beach. The rentals will offer six different layouts, ranging from 766 to roughly 1,400 square feet.

The residential complex at 1749 Sea Pines Blvd. is being pre-leased now, with the first move-ins scheduled to begin April 15. Developers said that those interested may currently take a hard-hat tour.

The rentals are the first phase of a bigger mixed-use development that will also feature retail shops, stores and businesses that cater to active seniors. After completion, the 34-acre development will have more than 600,000 square feet of residential and commercial space.

The complex features a resort-style pool, with a pet park and community garden that has outdoor courtyards and grilling stations. There is also an athletic club, walking trails beside two ponds, a pickle and bocce ball court, a card and billiards room, an art center and theater.

Adjacent to the apartments will include two retail buildings with 10,500 square feet and 12,000 square feet — with those future spaces are meant for senior-focused businesses, such as, healthcare providers, therapists, salons, restaurants and other services.

There are also plans for an assisted-living facility to be located across the parkway from the development.

The owner of Pine Island Point is C&S Commercial Properties and Harold K. Jordan & Co. is the general contractor.