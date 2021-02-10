A seller's dream? Myrtle Beach-area homes aren't staying on the market for long.

MYRTLE BEACH — When my husband and I listed our place in January, we had no idea it would go under contract within four days.

The first showing request came less than one day after it hit the market, and the requests didn’t stop from there. I even walked outside one day to walk our dog and a couple was sitting in their car right in front checking it out and then began asking me about our place — my first property purchase, the place I’ve lived since moving back to the area in 2018.

We suspected it wouldn’t take long to start receiving interest, but four showings later, we had a great offer and are hoping to close soon if everything goes as planned. Even after we signed the contract, I was still receiving requests for showings.

I share this story for two reasons: One, to give you a perspective on just how hot the market is and has been since last year, and, two, because the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors released stats this week from 2020’s housing sales.

And it's a downright hot market.

Earlier this week, I reported closed sales for single family homes were up nearly 17 percent in 2020. Also prices for homes increased by 5.6 percent to $262,900, according to CCAR, which serves Horry and Georgetown counties. But single family home listings declined by 35 percent due to the high demand year over year.

With low inventory, buyers are putting in offers quickly — and often higher than listing price. It’s truly a seller's market right now, and low interest rates have surely helped.

Local realtors have told me they’ve never seen the market like this — people are buying sight-unseen, sellers are sitting down with multiple offers, having to choose which is best, and likely making money off their property sale. And realtors are having to find ways to encourage sellers to list their properties to bring more inventory to the market.

Now is the time to sell.

History tells us when interest rates remain low, people are going to continue to buy.

But we’re now left with the question of how long this will this last. How long will interest rates stay low? And also, locally speaking, is this market driving more people — at a quicker rate — to the Myrtle Beach area, specifically those folks who can work remote and live near the beach?

As for my husband and I, chickens and fresh eggs are in our future as we move to my family’s century farm in Conway while we figure out our next steps.