3 proposed Horry County developments, partially in flood zones, near approval

HORRY COUNTY — Three proposed developments — each coming with their own slew of opposition — have almost reached the finish line.

On April 6, Horry County Council voted to move all three developments to their third and final reading on April 20. This comes as residents and activists opposed each proposed development.

Each of these developments have to go through three readings by council, with each reading receiving a majority vote to move forward.

The second reading is when county residents have the ability to comment and disagree or agree on the project, which typically means that council’s second reading unofficially approves the project.

Normally there are two opportunities for residents to speak up during council meetings: public hearing and public input.

A public hearing happened on April 6, each resident which spoke up had five minutes to address a specific issues, in this case on a specific development. Public hearing only happens during one of three readings.

Public input is something that happens at the beginning of council meetings and is an open floor for residents to speak up on any concerns they might have, county spokesperson Thomas Bell said.

Due to COVID-19, public input is currently suspended.

Usually each issue or "ordinance" has one reading which will allow for public hearing, and is typically done on the second reading.

This all but means that the trio of developments will likely be approved, unless something unexpected transpires or a council member choses to defer the issue, Bell said.

The proposed developments include Lennar Carolina's request to rezone close to 300 acres where U.S. 501 and S.C. 31 intersect in the Myrtle Beach area, and two requests from G3 Engineering of about 55 acres on Old 90 and about 100 acres on S.C. 905 both in Conway.

U.S. 501 and 31, Myrtle Beach area

Roughly 140 homes could be built in a flood zone if Lennar Carolina’s request to rezone is approved.

Lennar is requesting to rezone 300 acres where U.S. 501 and S.C. 31 intersect in the Myrtle Beach area from commercial forest agriculture and commercial to multi-residential 3, which allows for mixed residential development in urban areas of the county.

Developers are proposing 214 single-family homes and 63 townhomes on the property.

The plan calls for 80 units, which will be within the 500-year flood zone, and 60 units will be within the 100-year flood zone

A common misunderstanding of 100- and 500-year flood zones is that they only happen once in those specific time periods, that is not always the case.

A 100-year flood zone means that there is 1 percent chance of a flood happening every year. And a 500-year flood zone means there is a 0.2 percent chance a flood will happen every year.

During a 30-year mortgage, homes in a 100-year flood zone have a 26 percent chance of being flooded at least once, according to the United States Geological Service.

"We're building in a flood zone, that is what gives me pause," said Johnny Gardner, the council chairman.

The change in zoning would actually decrease the number of properties that are able to be developed on the lot, said David Schwerd, director of planning and zoning commission.

“With that current project, they could easily put 500 townhouses out there and meet all of our current access regulations. So, you're actually significantly reducing the amount of density that's going on, on this project,” Schwerd said.

Horry County’s current flood regulations allow buildings to be built within a flood zone. For this project specifically, some homes will have to be built 12 inches above the base flood level, and some 24 inches above the highest adjacent grade.

“They will still be located in a FEMA flood zone, no matter what we do,” said David Gilreath, assistant county administrator for infrastructure and regulation.

It passed 7-4, with councilmembers Tyler Servant, Al Allen, Danny Hardee, Mark Causey, Johnny Vaught, Orton Bellamy and Cam Crawford in favor. Councilmember Dennis DiSabato abstained.

Old 90, Conway

As Amelia Wood stood before council on April 6 with concerns about S.C. 90’s increased traffic and accidents, S.C. 90 stood at a halt.

At 6:12 p.m., S.C. 90 was closed at Bellamy Road in Conway due to a vehicle versus 18-wheeler accident, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Close to 45 acres was recently rezoned for 69 lots and G3 Engineering would like to rezone the remaining portion of the property to create 144 additional lots. This would total 215 lots.

Horry County tied with Charleston County as the worst county in South Carolina for fatal collisions in 2019, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. There were 72 fatal collisions

On S.C. Primary Highway, which is what S.C. 90 is, 22 of the 72 collisions occured.

One other concern Wood had was with the wording of council documents.

Wood asked council, “Do y'all really believe that it will be good for the public welfare to add more homes in a place where we don’t have enough infrastructure now?”

“Please think about that before you vote.”

It passed 8-4, with council members Servant, DiSabato, Bill Howard, Harold Worley, Causey, Vaught, Bellamy and Crawford in favor.

S.C. 905, Conway

G3 Engineering is requesting to rezone close to 100 acres, taking the land from commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential, for a total of 199 lots for single family homes. Grissett Lake Landing was recently developed next to the property with 99 lots.

Two lots on the proposed development are located in a flood zone.

According to the rezoning request, flooding from Hurricane Florence went beyond the 100- and 500-year flood zone on a portion of this property.

Councilmember Orton Bellamy, who represents this area of the county, has been working with developers to address concerns raised by residents and activists.

Councilmember Gary Loftus asked how much of the proposed development has a chance to flood.

G3 developer Felix Pitts explained that during Hurricane Florence the Waccamaw River rose. He added there are existing ditches along the river but they did not mitigate all of the water, with about 5 percent of site being impacted by water.

“None of that gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling,” Loftus said.

With 5 percent of the property affected, Pitts countered that G3 Engineering has no problem committing to raising all their properties to 17-foot floor elevation.

It passed 10-2, with council members Servant, Loftus, DiSabato, Howard, Worley, Gardner, Causey, Vaught, Bellamy and Crawford in favor.