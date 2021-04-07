3 new nonstop, low-fare destinations announced out of Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH — Frontier Airlines announced three new nonstop destinations Wednesday out of Myrtle Beach International Airport — Buffalo, Providence, R.I., and Portland, Maine.
Frontier now has seven routes in and out of MYR. It is offering fares as low as $39 to introduce the new routes.
The new flights begin June 10.
Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines announced 10 destinations, some flights occurring five times per week, while United Airlines announced three destinations.
Spirit Airlines is still, by far, Myrtle Beach airport's leading carrier, followed by American Airlines and Delta.
This month, airport officials have said, departing seats from MYR are up 12 percent versus April 2019. The national average is seeing scheduled departing seats down 30 percent for the same period.