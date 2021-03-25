3 new businesses open at Myrtle Beach-area Tanger Outlets; 2 more to come in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH — A new beach apparel store opened at the Tanger Outlet Mall on U.S. 501 recently, while a men's apparel store and a marketplace each joined Tanger on North U.S. 17.

Sea Everything opened across from Tommy Hilfiger at the U.S. 501 location, and sells sports-themed beach towels, toys for kids to play at the beach and much more.

Opening at that Tanger location later this year also includes Paradise Wine Company, slated to open in April, and Crabby J’s Arcade later in the year.

At the Tanger location near North Myrtle Beach, TravisMathew Apparel, a progressive men's sportswear store, and Haven’s Marketplace, a store that offers a wide selection of home furnishings, trendy home decor and unique gift pieces, have both opened. The latter will keep its original location open at Barefoot Landing.

The new stores are open during Tanger's regular hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.