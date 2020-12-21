You are the owner of this article.
2 new home communities coming to Murrells Inlet and Conway

A sample home built by Mungo. This is the Telfari model home in the Medway Landing neighborhood. Photo/Heather Crabtree/Mungo Homes & Carolina One.

New home communities are planned for Murrells Inlet and Conway, Carolina One New Homes announced recently.

Mungo Homes will be the homebuilder.

Evans Park is planned for Murrells Inlet and will feature one- and two-story homes starting in the mid $200,000s. Square footage will range from 1,700 to more than 2,700 square feet. The two- to four-bedroom and up to three and one-half bath homes are near the International Club Golf Course of Myrtle Beach.

Coastal Point West is planned for Conway, and will feature one- and two-story homes built by Mungo. The new three- to five-bedroom homes will have two- to three-and-one-half-baths. Prices will start in the low $200,000s, with floor plans ranging from 1,260 to more than 2,645 square feet.

