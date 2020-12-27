2 Myrtle Beach-area business’ private New Year’s Eve parties may violate Last Call order

MYRTLE BEACH — At least two Grand Strand businesses are hosting New Year’s Eve parties that will have guests after the governor’s 11 p.m. “Last Call” alcohol curfew.

Both the Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach and the franchisee-owned Holiday Inn in Surfside Beach have agreed they are not selling alcohol beyond the 11 p.m. order, however a spokesman for the governor said the events may violate the governor’s order.

“It seems that these events, if tickets are sold to the general public, would violate the Last Call order,” said Brian Symmes, communication director for the governor’s office via email. Symmes referred to section 5 of the governor’s order, which states there is to be no sales or consumption of beer, wine or liquor between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. the following day.

Both events are scheduled to go past the midnight hour.

The order also prohibits the congregation or gathering of people that poses a threat to public health.

The purpose for the order is “to address and reduce instances of community spread and transmission of COVID-19 among individuals congregating in restaurants, bars and other establishments, to mitigate the resulting burdens on healthcare facilities and resources, and to maintain peace and good order during the State of Emergency.”

For the month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has an announced an average of 125.8 new daily COVID-19 cases in Horry County and 21.5 in Georgetown County — the latter more than double what it was in November.

Area health officials are warning the Christmas and New Year’s holidays can be a potential public health threat that would increase

Holiday Inn Oceanfront at Surfside Beach is hosting a “VIP Private Party” at its Saltaire Coastal Kitchen & Bar. The $250-overnight package includes a bottle of champagne for the new year’s toast and a touchless buffet. Alcoholic beverages will be sold until 11, and the party is advertised to conclude at 12:15 a.m.

The online invitation states high energy band Ntranze will play “until the '21 arrives,” and Kali Karellas, general manager of Holiday Inn, said the hotel is not trying to get around the governor’s orders.

“We’re not really getting around anything,” Karellas said. “Our hotel guests are our hotel guests and the public is here to participate. At 11 o’clock, we’ll no longer be serving food or alcohol. At that point, if they want to enjoy some music, they can while we wrap it up.”

At Hard Rock Cafe in Myrtle Beach, two-top table tickets, which includes a five-course meal, a bottle of Moscato and a complimentary dessert drink, cost $372 with fees. Hard Rock is handing out special New Year’s Eve masks and will host the “private party” until 1 a.m.

It recently added that last call will be at 10:30 p.m. and the clearing of all alcoholic beverages will be at 11 p.m.

Hard Rock International issued the following statement when asked about having people gather after the governor’s last call order.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is Hard Rock Cafe’s highest priority. Our restaurants abide by all local city and state laws/orders governing operations. The current ‘Last Call Order’ (https://www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/coronavirus/) requires that sales of alcohol stop at 11 p.m. In line with this order, Hard Rock Cafe Myrtle Beach is not serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and will continue this practice until the order is lifted.”

The orders direct the S.C. Department of Revenue and the State Law Enforcement Division to administer the provisions of the order and enforce compliance “as necessary and appropriate.” Noncompliance shall constitute grounds for suspension of a license or permit.

“The SCDOR would review any reported violations within our purview,” said Bonnie Swingle, spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue.

Tommy Crosby, spokesman for SLED, said as a general rule, SLED does not discuss future enforcement actions of any kind. He, too, pointed to the governor’s orders on emergency restrictions regarding restaurant operations, emergency restrictions on gatherings, and emergency restrictions regarding alcoholic beverages.

“If SLED receives complaints regarding possible violations of the Governor’s Executive Order, we will investigate accordingly as resources allow,” Crosby said. “It also bears noting that the executive orders authorize and empower every law enforcement agency in the state to enforce the provisions of the orders.”