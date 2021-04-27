Business on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MYRTLE BEACH — Epic Arcades SC, LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of South Carolina in April.
The business, which was started in February 2019, is a partnership between Epic Lodging Partners and Ocean Boulevard Entertainment, LLC. Chapter 11 usually provides for reorganization as debtors provide a plan to pay creditors over time.
The company occupies two suites at 1410 N. Ocean Boulevard — the same location as Tin Roof Myrtle Beach. The bankruptcy does not affect the bar and grill.
Christine Brimm of Barton Brimm in Surfside Beach is the attorney for the proceedings. Brimm did not return messages for comment.
The case was assigned to Judge John E. Waites.
The company has assets listed between $100,000 and $500,000, with liabilities between $500,000 and $1 million.