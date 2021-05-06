Bucksport finds ‘perfect recipe’ to mitigate flooded Horry County community

BUCKSPORT — County leaders and community members walked the trail of the community’s roadside ditches and realized they came across the solution to address flooding issues they often face.

"I think this is the model," said Stormwater Manager Thomas Roth, speaking of the Bucksport community’s involvement. "It's not going to get all fixed in one year — didn't get fixed all last year — but it made an improvement. And it's not all going to be all fixed again this year, but we're going to make some improvements ... but when (Bucksport) came back and they said, 'As a community we want help, so, we don't want to help as individuals we want to help as a community, and we're going to help (the county) as a community.' Well, there, that is the perfect recipe."

Though it took community members like Kevin Mishoe to speak up to get a meeting among county leaders and community members, Mishoe said Bucksport's involvement in the ditch process was a "double-edged sword."

"This is our community, everybody should be involved in the development of their own community, their ideas, their feelings, they got the history that goes with it,” Mishoe said. “I think we should be involved, up to that point. But when you're talking about infrastructure, infrastructure is a county, a state, responsibility ... there is an automatic system for that."

Bucksport has a rich history with many properties owned by individuals rather than large companies, so when ditches need to be widened or dug deeper, they sometimes run into property owners who do not want the county on their property. That forces the county to use easements.

Community members Mary Owens and Thresla Dewitt went door to door to any homes where the county ran into issues with easements or property owners to make sure the county would be able to clean those ditches next time.

The county sometimes runs into problems with heirs properties or land that lacks a clear title due to generations of families passing down the property without a clear title or will. The problem runs deeper in a Black community like Bucksport because of how the land was given to Black people after the Civil War.

Lack of access to the legal system and a distrust of the system even further confuses the true owner of a property with no clear idea on who the landowner is.

Mishoe has said he and other residents are well aware of their situation when it comes to heirs property and they are educating Bucksport so future residents cannot be taken advantage of.

While stormwater officials and residents looked over a majority of the ditches, they were not able to tackle everything.

Stormwater management are not the only officials in charge of ditches as they share the responsibility with the county’s Public Works Department and the Department of Transportation.

All of the roads in Bucksport are county roads except for Bucksport Road, Railroad Drive, Port Harrelson Road and most of Old Bellamy Drive. For those road ditches to be maintained, the county has to reach out to the state’s Department of Transportation.

Mishoe said Port Harrelson Road is the most concerning of the four when it comes to flooding.

When asked how that road will be addressed as DOT was not involved on the May 5 event, Bellamy said he would make sure the county got DOT's permission to maintain whatever needs to be done on those four roads.

Along with the stormwater department, public works will be back in June to assist in maintaining the ditches, Public Works Department Director Randy Plummer said.

The public works department actually handles ditches that are right next to the road, and the stormwater department will handle outfalls, which intersect a roadside ditch to drain out away from the road to areas such as a pond, swamp or wetlands.

Usually the county clears ditches in Bucksport once a year, and doing it more often was not financially or physically possible with the current staff, Roth said.

The ditch alongside Mishoe Road was the main ditch which "led to nowhere" and will likely need more work.

"We found there was that one specifically that kind of goes nowhere, but the other ones, I think, they need maintenance,” Roth said. “It's time now. Now is when we are coming in June.

"I think there is still some more work of getting a couple more easements that we need to do and get a couple more ditches that we needed to do. But I think at this point for the majority that we saw is maintenance."

Mishoe at the end of the day said he felt the county's intentions were honest but that their issues shouldn't have gone unnoticed for so long.

"I feel that they are genuine in their efforts," Mishoe said. "I think the powers that be and the pressure from the media has made people take a lot of action they would not have otherwise done."