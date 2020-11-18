Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand hires Georgetown native Dr. Tracy Bailey as new CEO

MYRTLE BEACH — A familiar face.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand has a new Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tracy Bailey, who assumed the role on Oct. 12.

A native of Georgetown, Bailey is also the founding CEO of the Freedom Readers, an afterschool and summer literacy program in the area founded in 2010. She will keep her role with that program as well.

“It means that I’ll have the opportunity to do what I’ve been doing for just about all of my adult life, and that’s trying to help children reach their full potential,” Bailey said. “I think that this position will just help me reach more children and expand my reach.”

Bailey, who earned a Ph.D. in education with a specialization in Language and Literacy at the University of South Carolina in May 2013, is happy that she gets to continue helping children in the Grand Strand area.

“This area’s been very close to my heart and it’s very near and dear to me, and I am committed to this particular area because it’s home,” she said. “So I definitely want to see the children here get every opportunity that they can.”

Bailey thinks her role with the Freedom Readers helped prepare her for role as CEO of the Boy and Girls Club.

“My responsibilities (with the Freedom Readers) mirror some of the responsibilities I have here at the Boys and Girls Club,” she said. “So I made connections with people in the community in order to support an organization in terms of finance and volunteers and books that we gave away to young people. So, yeah, I was pretty much in charge of the entire thing.”

Only a month into her tenure as CEO, Bailey already has big goals for the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

“Well I definitely want to make sure that the programs that we offer here at the Boys and Girls Club are in keeping and aligned with the mission of the Boys and Girls Club of America, which include making sure that we have a welcoming, positive environment for all the young people here, and we want to offer them academic support so that not only are they getting the opportunity to socialize and move around, but they’re getting the opportunity to make great grades and read better,” she said.

Bailey also wants the public to be aware of the program’s end-of-year fundraiser called “Making Future Bright” and that donations are always welcome.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand has already raised just over $5,000 with the fundraiser, with a goal of $70,000. The fundraiser will go on through Dec. 31.