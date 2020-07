MYRTLE BEACH — Teniesha King, a 22-year-old woman from Columbia, has been positively identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as the deceased after a body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River Drive on Tuesday.

The Horry County Police Department and Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident, while the cause of death has not been determined.

King’s body was discovered near Windjammer Village just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.