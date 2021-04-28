Black enslaved worker owed double restitution from White manager, rules US Appeals Court

CONWAY — The former manager of a Conway restaurant currently serving a 10-year federal prison sentence for forcing a man with intellectual disabilities to work more than 100 hours a week without pay was ordered to pay more than $545,000 in restitution.

Bobby Paul Edwards, 55, was originally ordered by the District Court to pay nearly $273,000 in restitution to John Christopher Smith. Edwards, who is White, pleaded guilty in 2018 to a charge of forced labor for reportedly not paying Smith, who is Black, any wages from 2009 to 2014 while Edwards managed the J&J Cafeteria. Smith has intellectual disabilities.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled April 21 that Smith is owed liquidated damages under the Fair Labor Standards Act that are equal to double what the district court ordered.

At the time of his sentencing in November 2019, Edwards was ordered to pay restitution of roughly $273,000 representing unpaid minimum wages and overtime compensation computed under the FLSA.

"... when an employer fails to pay those amounts (regular and overtime pay), the employee suffers losses, which includes the loss of the use of that money during the period of delay," the ruling reads.

Authorities at the time said years of abuse at the restaurant started in 2009, when Edwards started managing the restaurant, where Smith had been a buffet cook. He had worked there since he was 12.

Prosecutors said Edwards stopped paying Smith, forced him to work seven days a week and subjected him to racial epithets and threats.

Authorities alleged Edwards also assaulted Smith to get him to work faster and punish him for mistakes. Prosecutors said Edwards beat Smith with a belt, punched him, hit him with pots and pans and burned his neck with hot tongs.

Social workers caught wind of the abuse in 2014, and authorities arrested Edwards on a state charge of assault and battery.

The ordeal emerged publicly the following year, when attorneys for Smith filed a federal lawsuit and alleged he'd endured years of "slavery." Records show Edwards was later dismissed from the lawsuit.

A federal grand jury indicted Edwards in 2017.