Battling for his life off the field, CCU baseball's Gilmore inspires with his fight

CONWAY — As the leader of an uber successful collegiate baseball program, Gary Gilmore has shown he knows how to pull the right strings at the right time.
Over the past year, control is something the Coastal Carolina baseball coach has had to relinquish off the field — like sending a runner home from second base on a single to left field, an aggressive tactic that can make one hold their breath a bit.
Gilmore is facing Stage 4 pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer — a disease that has left the longtime Coastal Carolina University coach with a tumor outside of his pancreas.
It has since metastasized to his liver, and the tumor impacts his hormones.
The five-year survival rate is 54 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.
Every 30 days, Gilmore goes to the doctor, anxious about the updates, hoping for positive, bracing for negative.
Every three months, there’s a 1,150-mile trek to Houston for a battery of tests — a constant reminder that he’s facing a battle that doesn’t have a defined box score or rules of engagement.
“It is a cancer that can kill you in a year or two, and it’s a cancer that, if everything were to play out correctly, I might live 15 to 20 years,” Gilmore said.
Currently, the prognosis is positive, with Gilmore’s body responding well to chemotherapy, which aids in his opportunity to battle the disease.
And while he continues to fight, he has been in need of distractions, with Gilmore finding two sanctuaries in the form of his grandchildren — as well as the 42 men on the Chanticleers’ 2021 roster.
Parker Chavers, a standout outfielder for CCU, has taken note of Gilmore’s continued commitment to showing up for the team — something that has motivated Chavers while recovering from a medical procedure that saw him sit out the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Chavers knows Gilmore, or “Gilley,” could be home — but home is also where the heart is.
“I know how much he loves this place and I know this is kind of an escape for him from that side of it, to come to the field and practice and be around the guys,” Chavers said.
Chavers knows that the daily break from reality and to put on the CCU uniform is a needed escape.
"I'm glad we can still offer that to him, we can still be here and have some sense of normalcy for him," Chavers said.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, what normal means has been a moving target for college athletics programs across the nation.
Add in the increased health risks for Gilmore due to his cancer, and the team has been very deliberate in how they’ve approached the season.
In team meetings, players and coaches wear face coverings and expedite the gatherings to 10 minutes or less, sophomore infielder Eric Brown said.
And, as they can, the 6 feet of social distancing is also in play.
Faith has been prevalent as the team dealt with both the pandemic and the health of their mentor, the latter representing the reason many players choose CCU over other schools.
Brown pointed to daily devotionals after team practices as the key to staying inspired and present in the moment.
"It really took a toll on the team because it had us all coming together as a team and having one focus,” Brown said.
Leadership is something that has kept Kevin Schnall, the team’s associate head coach, at Gilmore’s side for 18 years on the bench, in addition to two years as a player.
Schnall said he believes Gilmore’s ability to guide and build relationships has not only helped the team but also the head coach as he took on his unexpected battle.
While sports are obsessed with the concept of winning, Schnall said Gilmore has defined victory differently with the Chants program — it’s about long-term positive influence.
Schnall maintains that he owes his own personal growth to Gilmore’s ability to dole out duties and not micromanage.
"He's always empowered us to lead and provide our insight; I think that's something that makes him very unique," Schnall said. “He's got tunnel focus when it comes to the program; he's not really worried about what other programs are doing."
While working with Gilmore for the past few years, Matt Hogue, CCU’s athletic director, has been taken aback by the coach’s ability to extend a hand to everyone in need.
Hogue has witnessed Gilmore hand money to a homeless person on the street during a road trip, while also involving himself in philanthropic projects where it wasn’t self-serving, just simply helping those with a need.
“He just has an incredible love for people and is just very passionate about trying to be the best human being he can be,” Hogue said.
The attitude off the field has guided the team on it, with Gilmore sporting a 1,231-611-4 record as of March 4 — inclusive of his stint as a coach at USC-Aiken.
Gilmore’s work can be seen on roadside signs welcoming people to Horry County, where it celebrates itself as the home of the 2016 College World Series champions.
From Brown to Chavers, the championship was a factor in putting CCU on the map, but it was what the program stood for that won them over as recruits.
“I wasn’t a necessarily highly recruited kid from a small town in Alabama, so I owe him the world,” Chavers said. “He gave me the chance to be here and to play — he’s the backbone of this place.
“He’s built it from the ground up. We go as he goes.”
Brown watched his brother play in the 2014 College World Series and became obsessed with the teams that participated after that.
Seeing a school with less than 10,000 students pull off winning a national title was something that Brown wanted to be a part of.
“It was truly inspiring to just see Coach Gilmore build a school up from the ground,” Brown said.
The pandemic has actually given Gilmore a chance to watch the Chants’ run to the 2016 title for the first time, albeit when he’s not busy with his grandchildren.
While seeing the final pitch get past the final Arizona batter in the title game will forever be etched into his mind — something he likened to an “Alice in Wonderland movie” — it was beating Louisiana State University in the NCAA Super Regionals that he still sees as when the program got over the proverbial hump.
“I had strived so long and so hard and so many naysayers (saying) we couldn’t ever do it,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore’s impact on the CCU baseball program will be felt well after he hangs up his cleats, which is why Hogue said he believes that the coach has reached “legend status,” and not just locally.
The wins, the impact, the commitment to the Chants for more than 25 years as a head coach and two as a player — it all adds up.
And, yet, Gilmore said he is the lucky one.
“I’ll say this until the day I die — this field, this stadium, this plot of ground here that I come to every day, it’s my sanctuary; it’s my happy place,” Gilmore said.
“I’m one of the old, throwback guys, man. I could just sit out here and watch the grass grow.”