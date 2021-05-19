Barefoot Landing added 1,348 dining seats in 4 years. Will guests and the workforce follow?

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — With the addition of LandShark Bar & Grill opening May 18, Barefoot Landing has added more than 1,348 new restaurant seats to its complex since 2018.

The region, as well as the nation, is reeling from a restaurant-worker shortage and at least two of the restaurants — Crooked Hammock and Landshark — are banking on restaurant interest and the workforce to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

Jim Powalie, general manager of Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, said staffing the three larger restaurants will have to come with some creativity.

"We feel like you may have to adjust some seating capacity or some different things and be creative, but that's what's going to be critical right now," Powalie said. "Everyone, no matter what industry you're in, is going to have to be creative in how you staff and how you operate in order to make sure the customer experience isn't eroded and people can enjoy the environment and get good service.

"Also, what I think you're going to find is employers are really going to have to work to create a good work environment, not that they haven't previously, but you're going to want to retain your staff and make sure that they continue to work for you."

That's where Buddy Graham steps in. He'll be the general manager of LandShark's Barefoot location near the southernmost entrance to Barefoot Landing. Graham spent 10 years at the easy-going eatery's oceanfront Myrtle Beach location. He even swooped up a few staff members from that location and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville to round out the 90 employees the Barefoot Landing location currently has on staff.

"Staffing is a huge challenge," Graham said, noting the restaurant needs 130 staff members at full capacity. "It's something that we've been battling for about the last two months in terms of getting staff hired up and trained. I think it will continue to be a concern industry-wide and city-wide for a few months, but it's also relaxed a little bit. We're starting to see a lot of people, especially now that college kids are finishing up with school. They're starting to come back into the job market, looking for those summer jobs and I'm optimistic about how the summer is going to play out."

Coastal Carolina University doesn't monitor the number of students who remain in the area through the summer. Neither the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce or the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association tracks restaurant seats in the North Myrtle Beach area. Spokespersons for each organization pointed to the shortage of workers that's happening industry-wide.

In 2018, Lucy Buffett's LuLu's opened the doors to its 450-seat restaurant. Earlier this year, Crooked Hammock opened, boasting it can accommodate more than 500 guests. LandShark, with its indoor/outdoor seating overlooking Barefoot Lake, seats 398.

Powalie said although the LandShark project started pre-pandemic, there was a lot of thought put in by Burroughs & Chapin and LandShark owners on when would be the right time to resume construction and open the restaurant.

"We felt like even though we're still coming out of the pandemic and it's still not over, that it's still the right time," Powalie said. "We've seen that with Crooked Hammock opening. They've been open for three months now and they've been doing what they would expect, and it hasn't impacted the other restaurants. They're still continuing to achieve what they're looking for. It seems that we've found new business and we expect that to happen with LandShark, as well."

Graham, who grew up in the North Myrtle Beach area, said customers have been buzzing for two years, asking when the new location will open.

"I'm not concerned about that at all," he said when asked whether the customer interest has died down post-COVID. "I think Barefoot Landing continues to grow. It continues to grow both in retail merchants but also in restaurants. I believe, in the summertime, there's really no shortage of visitors to the area."

LandShark includes an outdoor stage hosting live music, plus a waterfront bar and patio seating all overlooking Barefoot Lake. There is also a pirate-themed shipwreck play area adjacent to the restaurant, similar, but not mirroring, the beach area next to Lucy Buffett's LuLu's restaurant.

LandShark Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach's Barefoot Landing Part of LandShark Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach's Barefoot Landing opens up to Barefoot Lake. LandShark opened its doors May 18, 2021.

The location previously housed Joe's Crab Shack which LandShark owners felt sat on a peninsula, Powalie said. Barefoot took the area over the lake that sat beside the building and infilled it.

"We feel like it compliments not only the restaurant, but also the property, adding some space that patrons can utilize, whether they're dining or not," Powalie said. "It wasn't necessarily geared toward complimenting what Lucy did... The property here is built around the natural landscape with the natural lakes and trees, vegetation and wildlife, so we wanted to make sure it fit within that."

Graham said LandShark's interest in the property didn't stem from the brother-sister connection of the Buffetts at Barefoot Landing, but rather the relationship the Margaritaville corporation had with Burroughs & Chapin.

"It really comes down to the relationship we built with Burroughs & Chapin over the years with Margaritaville on the Broadway at the Beach property," Graham said. "We thoroughly enjoyed being one of the cornerstone properties at that location and they're great landlords to work for and we're great partners in what we do."