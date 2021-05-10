As Myrtle Beach Bike Week's first weekend came to a close, Georgetown saw more people

MURRELLS INLET — As bikers and cagers stood at a standstill along U.S. 17 and hundreds of people walked along the highway to go from bar to bar, the Myrtle Beach Bike Week festivities had just begun.

Tourists from all over South Carolina and the country walked back and forth across Horry and Georgetown counties. They went from Suck Bang Blow to the Beaver Bar, along with other well-known biker bars.

And while 600 people filled up Suck Bang Blow on May 8, bartender Rose Karol said it was a slow day.

Close to people could visit the Myrtle Beach area over Harley Week, and officials are preparing for even higher numbers this year as more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions die down.

Though Georgetown County saw a larger influx of people neither them or Horry County have mask mandates in place.

"I could care less for the masks," Sheila Webster from Chesterfield County said. "They are not going to prevent from catching it. The shot is not going to prevent you from catching it."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has proven face coverings, social distancing and the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus.

Though, vaccine skepticism runs high throughout South Carolina as public health leaders are concerned the state might never reach herd immunity.

About 35 percent of South Carolinians have completed their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the most data from DHEC.

Suck Bang Blow's employees were not required to wear masks, Karol said.

While no citations were happening for COVID-19 reasons from May 7-9, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office gave out 315 tickets, 146 warnings and arrested two people. And Horry County saw a majority of their 51 cases tied to speeding.

While not everyone agreed as strongly with Webster, most people in attendance said they were ready to get back to normal.

Chris Young, an avid biker since he was 5 years old, said he's followed COVID-19 regulations but he hasn't let it stop him.

"I guess everybody has their own opinions on (COVID-19)," Young said. "I didn't let it stop me as much as everybody else."

Young said he has attended bike rallies throughout the country from Daytona in Florida to Sturgis Mortorcyle Rally in South Dakota.

Sturgis was reported as a super spreader event in 2020, with close to 500,000 people in attendance, according to The Washington Post.

While Murrells Inlet was populated over the weekend, the Rat Hole in the Myrtle Beach area did not see as many people.

Rat Hole Co-Owner Buster Brown said the weekend of May 14-16 is when they would likely see an influx of people due to permits with the county.

Horry County's Special Event Permits allow events for seven consecutive days, which means the Rat Hole could not start events until May 10 if owners wanted to host events during the main weekend of Harley Week on May 15-16.

According to the Horry County website, the Rat Hole, Suck Bang Blow and Broken Spokes have a Special Event Permit for May 10-16.

The Beaver Bar in Georgetown County also has a Special Event Permit from May 7-16, Zoning Administrator Kristal Infinger said. She added Georgetown allows permits for up 14 consecutive days.

The Rat Hole did not always have to get a special event permit, Brown said but Horry County started requiring vendors to get additional permits and the permits followed. Brown added the Rat Hole use to have their events for two whole weeks.

"The county said 'We're gonna regulate you as well, because what you're doing is you're putting on an entertainment venue as a special event' — which is really what we do," Brown said.

"So now, in order for me to do a rodeo on my own property. I have to pull a special event permit through Horry County."

When asked if they planned to follow any COVID-19 regulations, Brown said they are following county recommendations.