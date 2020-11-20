As Horry, Georgetown County workforce suffers, housing market on track to have record year

MYRTLE BEACH -- While the local housing market continues to topple 2019 numbers, the hospitality and service industry job sector continues to decline, according to reports issued by the state and a regional Realtors association.

As of mid-November, Horry County remained among the top four counties in the state for initial unemployment claims, according to information provided by the Department of Employment and Workforce. Georgetown County, which recently experienced a large layoff at Liberty Steel Group, remained among the lowest.

Closed sales for single-family homes in October reached 1,07 — a 38 percent increase above 2019’s closings. According to the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors data released last week. CCAR data includes Horry and Georgetown counties.

That brings the year-to-date residential real estate closings to 8,887, which is about 13 percent higher than last year. Closings for condos reached 5,239 year-to-date by the end of October, which is about 2 percent higher than last year, according to CCAR’s data.

Rob Salvino, director of the Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, said it’s no secret that leisure and hospitality jobs have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

“October of this year compared to October of last year, you’re seeing anywhere between 9(,000) to 10,000 jobs less this year and the majority of that is certainly leisure and hospitality,” Salvino said of jobs in Horry County. “On the other hand, single-family homes, we’ve continued to see the wave of people moving here and possibly even a greater increase of people moving here from the dense urban markets in the northeast, which we kind of expected would happen as a result of this lockdown.”

Salvino doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon, as “we’ll probably have more building permits and housing starts this year when the year is over than we did last year.”

“That industry, construction, real estate and all the affiliated sectors of that, are benefitting and yet you have our core local job force sectors outside of that are, indeed, suffering the brunt of this here, statewide and nationally,” he said.