App State crushes North Texas, 56-28, in inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY — Appalachian State had much better luck in Conway the second time around.

After losing to Coastal Carolina earlier this season on the very same Surf Turf, the Mountaineers (9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) destroyed North Texas (4-6, 3-4 Conference USA), 56-28, behind an FBS bowl record-tying five rushing touchdowns and an NCAA bowl-record and App State-record 317 rushing yards from running back Camerun Peoples in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday at Brooks Stadium.

The game was the first-ever NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the state of South Carolina.

"That was one of the most memorable football games I've ever played," Peoples said. "I didn't realize what I was doing until the fourth quarter and somebody comes up to me and they were like, 'You're three yards away from 300 yards, you're 14 yards away from a school record and you're this many yards away from tying a bowl record'. So I look at (head) Coach (Shawn) Clark, and Coach Clark's like, 'Yeah, you're not coming out the game, you've got business to handle.'"

Peoples missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL, and came back with a vengeance this season, rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 scores.

Two of Peoples' five scores were for 64 and 62 yards on the first play from scrimmage on the respective Mountaineer drives.

With his five touchdowns in a bowl game, Peoples joins seven others who have accomplished that feat, including NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders (1988 Holiday Bowl) and current Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (2014 GoDaddy.com Bowl).

Peoples broke the single-game bowl record of 307 yards rushing with his 317. The 307-yard mark was set by Georgia Tech running back PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl against Tulsa.

“It was surreal,” Clark said. “When he started the season he wasn’t at the top of the depth chart. He worked hard and battled all season long. I’m very proud of him.”

Peoples was appropriately named the first-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP.

“It is a surreal feeling, I could not thank God enough,” said Peoples. “It was good to be back here; I feel like I had some unfinished business left on this field and going into (it) the game plan was set for me to get to that 1,000-yard mark. I am grateful for my teammates to help me get there and I feel like this is more of a team award. I could not do it without my offensive line.”

The victory gave App State its sixth-straight bowl win.

Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas threw for 114 yards on 8-for-16 passing and a touchdown.

App State running back Marcus Williams Jr. also had a good day on the ground for the Mountaineers, recording 101 yards on six carries and a score as part of a 500-yard rushing day, the fourth-most rushing yards ever in a bowl game.

Peoples and Williams combined for 418 rushing yards, the second-highest rushing total for a pair of teammates in bowl history.

“That’s our bread and butter on offense to set up the play-action pass,” Clark said. “That was a good defense. The offensive line blocked well. Our receivers blocked well. We got a lot of key blocks that produced some long runs.”

Wide receiver Henry Pearson led the team in receiving yards with 47 on three catches to go along with two touchdowns.

Clark was proud that his team won the first-ever bowl game in the state of South Carolina.

"It means everything," he said. "It's a big deal to come here in Myrtle Beach and to win the first game, that's going to go down in history. You look at the record books, it's going to say, 'App State, whatever the score was, North Texas, whatever the score was; we're champions. We have a lot of pride in that."

Clark said he and his team have thoroughly enjoyed their time here in Myrtle Beach.

"The hospitality here has been very good," he said. "We're only here for two days, but we had a chance to go to the Grand Prix and race. That's the most fun I've seen our players have in the last six months. They kind of got a chance to relax and have a good time and let loose."

Despite the pandemic, Williams agreed that the experience of getting to come to Myrtle Beach and play in the first bowl game in the Palmetto State was a unique experience.

"It was fun," Williams said. "Most of the guys on the team have been to Myrtle Beach and know what kind of fun we can have down here. But to be the first ones I think is very special. We just kind of talked about it earlier, we wish it wasn't really COVID because we feel like a whole lot more people would've (come)."

For the Mean Green, quarterback Jason Bean threw for 251 yards on 21-for-36 passing with two touchdowns against one interception.

Running back Tre Siggers led the way on the ground with 120 yards on 17 carries, while running back Oscar Adaway III also had a solid day with 97 yards on 26 carries and a score.

North Texas wide receiver Austin Ogunmakin led the team in receiving with 131 yards on seven catches and a touchdown, and Loronzo Thompson caught two touchdowns for the Mean Green to go along with five receptions for 44 yards.

North Texas played the game without six offensive weapons, including wide receiver Jaelen Darden, who opted out for the NFL Draft. Darden led the FBS with 19 touchdown receptions this season.