Andrews High QB Eli Durham named a finalist for SC Football HOF Bridge Builder Excellence Award

One Georgetown County high school football player is doing big things on and off the field.
Andrews High School senior quarterback and long-snapper Eli Durham was nominated for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural 2020 Bridge Builder Excellence Award, which annually recognizes high school players for their accomplishments in the community, classroom and on the field.
“It means a lot,” Durham said. “I don’t do those things to get recognition, I do them because it’s the right thing. It’s how I was raised and people notice that. It says more to me about my parents. They taught me how to carry myself and the things I need to do.”
The 10 finalists who were picked from a group of 300 statewide, being judged on three qualifications: 30 percent football participation, 40 percent academics with a minimum GPA of 3.2 and 30 percent “exemplary school, character, community citizenship, and leadership.”
Durham qualified academically by recording a 4.0 GPA his junior year.
“I’m definitely proud of all of them,” he said.
But Durham said if he had to choose, he would say he’s most pleased with his help in the community.
“I’m in the Unify Club (at school), which helps special needs students and gets them involved and treats them equally. It’s a good program and I’m proud to be part of it. Football is just a game; off the field matters more in life.”
On the football side of things, Durham helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an 8-2 overall record and a 6-1 Region VII-2A record, including a first-round playoff appearance.
Javarius Youmans from Allendale-Fairfax High School ended up winning the award, but that didn’t stop Durham’s father from being proud of him.
“Obviously that’s something I would be proud of for any player, but it doubles my pleasure since he’s my son,” said Scott Durham, Eli’s father and Andrews High School co-athletic director and head football coach. “It’s a great honor for him and the school.”
Scott is especially proud of what Eli has accomplished in his academic career.
“He’s had one B in high school in eighth grade English (which was a ninth grade-level class); he's had nothing but A's since,” Scott said.
“Obviously that’s why he’s there; it’s great to be a good athlete, but accomplishments in the classroom can open doors or close them. His academics mean a lot more to his mom; she’s a math teacher and was her high school valedictorian.
"She pushes him more in the academic field than I do.”