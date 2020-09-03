Anderson Brothers Bank to open Murrells Inlet branch

A new 4,500-square-foot, full-service branch for Anderson Brothers Bank is planned for U.S 17 Business and Inlet Square Drive in Murrells Inlet, the bank announced Thursday.
The new bank will be in the former Plantation Federal Bank location at 11975 U.S. 17 Bypass. The branch will include drive-up service, night drop, an ATM and onsite-lending officers for commercial and consumer lending, according to a press release. The branch is expected to open at the start of October.
“I am very pleased to extend our services into Murrells Inlet,” said Bryan Lenertz, vice president and Horry County Executive in the release. “This is a perfect location that allows us to service a community that bridges our other offices in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown. We pride ourselves in getting to know the community, its business leaders, and the neighborhood residents personally.”
Terri Larkin was named as branch manager of the new location. Larkin has more than 21 years of experience in the Murrells Inlet market. Larkin, who has lived in the area for more than 35 years, is a graduate of Clemson University, the SC School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, according to the release.