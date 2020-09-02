'An extremely difficult year to navigate': Myrtle Beach area recaps COVID-19 summer

There’ve been people in tears while on the phone with the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center, simply trying to make plans to visit the area — but fearful of the outcome.

There’ve been people who, earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, swore off ever coming back to the area because of the lack of masks being worn by those in the community. For years, the Myrtle Beach region has been known for family fun, filled with trips to the beach, games and rides.

But the area struggled to navigate the rollercoaster economy effect the worldwide pandemic had on the Grand Strand.

In mid-March, South Carolina businesses and the beaches were shut down. For two months, almost to the date, tourists were barely seen on the streets that usually were bustling with spring visitors. Non-essential businesses were closed and questions began swirling up the East Coast and through parts of the Midwest whether their favorite vacation spot was open, closed or even safe.

“If ever there was a term travel counselor, this year defined it,” said Cheryl Kilday, president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We dealt with crying, tearful people who want to be here, but can’t. They don’t want to cancel, but feel that they have to. We’ve heard it all.

“I would say we really haven’t had anything quite this volatile here that would impact cancellations like we’ve seen this year. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like that in a number of years. Even after a storm, we have a very methodical process to let them know when it’s safe to return… It’s just more volatile. Unfortunately, there’s just a lot of more unrest generally, and a lot of divisiveness about how people feel about all of this, as well.”

‘The worst spring in history for spring golf’

Spring is tee time at the 90 golf courses from Georgetown to Brunswick, N.C. Golfers from all over make the trek to Myrtle Beach for its seasonably comfortable weather, affordable accommodations and abundance of golf courses.

For the avid golfer, it’s hard to have traveled to Myrtle Beach and not played a round at one of the 21 courses owned by Founders Group International. Steve Mays, president of FGI, said the spring and fall is the company’s prime season.

“We just took such a loss in the spring that, at some point, it’s just difficult to recover,” Mays said. “That’s where we make 40 to 50 percent of our revenue during that 90 days in spring… Losing the vacationing golfer, that’s where all of our dollars were lost.”

Bill Golden, president and CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, said the same impact was felt throughout the Grand Strand.

“So much of our golf revenue here is relied upon tourism,” Golden said. “The entire industry felt a negative impact on spring. We had hardly any tourism routes on the books for April and most of May. Ironically, around the first of March, we were positioned to have one of the best springs we’ve had in quite some time. All the cancellations unravelled there that really heavily impacted the spring season to the extent that it was the worst spring in history for spring golf in our marketplace.”

At the North Myrtle Beach chamber, Kilday said those who were coming to the Grand Strand at the end of spring and start of summer were concerned with two things: the few people they saw wearing masks and entering elevators with other guests.

The chamber used local and regional consumer research as well as feedback from calls and emails fielded by their visitors center as a way to guide changes entering summer. Few stories stood out to Kilday, including one from a family who had been coming to the area for years and on their way out of town, they told the visitors center that they checked out early and they will “never spend another dime here again,” Kilday said.

Among their list of complaints were that people weren’t wearing masks.

She said whenever Gov. McMaster would have a press conference, the phone would ring and people would ask whether North Myrtle Beach was open and whether visitors needed to wear a mask.

“We’re using the governor’s and the city’s ordinance information to answer those questions and they also call us after they talk to their accommodations,” Kilday said.

The summer that wasn’t

The year 2020 wasn’t supposed to be like this. Broadway at the Beach was to jubilantly celebrate its 25th anniversary. The Carolina Opry was to tout its 35 years on the Grand Strand. The march of the penguin at Ripley’s Aquarium was to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors. As was the much-anticipated “Southern Light” exhibit by famed visual artist Bruce Munro at Brookgreen Gardens.

Instead, 2020 has been doused by fear, uncertainty and, ultimately, disappointment.

It’s been a rollercoaster for the properties at Brittain Resorts & Hotels — one of the biggest locally ran accommodations companies along the Grand Strand. Brittain owns such oceanfront properties as The Breakers in Myrtle Beach and North Beach Resort & Villas, as well as Pawleys Plantation Resort, Lachicotte and The Litchfield Company Vacation Rentals to name a few.

Patrick Norton, vice president of sales and marketing for Brittain Resorts & Hotels, said the company budgets about 95 percent occupancy between the months of June through August. This year, the company hit about 65 percent, Norton said. That led to budget projections being off by 35 percent.

“It’s had a big impact,” Norton said. “It’s been an extremely difficult year to navigate. It’s been a rollercoaster. It’s really shown how resilient the town is.”

He said when the city opened up in mid-May, the influx of visitors took the area by shock. And it led to a new set of challenges because most employees who were laid off in March and April, and who were paid market value for workers in the hospitality industry, were receiving more than $300 weekly in state unemployment benefits and $600 weekly in federal unemployment benefits.

“I don’t think anyone at the beach could have predicted or anticipated the intense demand we experienced when we reopened,” Norton said. “So, as soon as the beach opened back up, we got flooded. We welcome the business, but the unexpected influx created a completely different set of challenges. Originally, we were concerned about tourists returning to the beach, and that concern shifted to concerns about employees returning. You go from, ‘I wonder if our tourists will ever come back’ to ‘how are we going to get our employees back?’

"It was really a combination of COVID concerns and the initial stimulus check, it created a pretty bad labor shortage that took the beach quite a few weeks to overcome. And then really just as quick as the rise in demand was when we opened, the drop was just as drastic. It was pretty bad timing because it felt like right when we were starting to overcome the labor shortage, we got hit with that string of bad press.”

In late June, right before the area’s largest holiday weekend, governors in several states were recommending people not visit Myrtle Beach because they claimed the Myrtle Beach region was a “hot spot” for COVID-19 cases. Some took to the media to tell their residents that they had to quarantine for 14 days if they visited Myrtle Beach, which had a negative impact on visitors to the area.

Stephen Green, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, said the area went from “the top market for occupancy in the country” to dealing with bad press, causing a major fall off.

“It’s been a rollercoaster summer,” Green said. “When we reopened (in mid-May), business was a little stronger than expected. We rode that wave for a while. Then when Fourth of July impacted us, and that uptick in COVID-19 cases began again… made those numbers fall off again. It’s just kind of been a rollercoaster ride.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

He said the impact has been felt longer than expected.

“It’s been a challenging season and a longer impact,” Green said. “I think most people thought a couple months and now we’re on six months. It’s lasted a lot longer and cut a lot deeper than anybody anticipated. And we’re not sure when that’s going to stop.”

Norton said a bunch of cancellations were coming in daily, costing millions.

“The timing was bad,” Norton said of the bad press. “We were heading right into our Fourth of July week, which is our highest revenue week of the year, and as soon as that bad press hit, bookings dried up almost overnight. I think for us… company-wide cancelations during that time peaked at almost a million dollars a day in cancellations. We kind of hit bottom around July 4th.”

Mark Lazarus, president of Lazarus Entertainment and owner of Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside, and Myrtle Waves and Broadway Grand Prix, said revenue for all properties this summer was down 50 percent.

“We never reached any of our peaks from the past,” Lazarus said. “Our fixed costs are the same. We did have to adjust some of our hours of operation. The labor pool was very tough. We didn’t have any J-1 visa kids this year.”

J-1 visa workers are exchange students from other countries who spend most summers working at Grand Strand-area businesses. Lazarus said the lack of J-1 students along with other businesses not hiring new workers allowed his three businesses to hire more local workers.

“I was very pleased at the water parks with the local kids we were able to get trained for Red Cross certifications,” Lazarus said. “We did well with that.”

Lazarus said group sales, which Wild Water and Wheels depends on each summer because of its location in Surfside Beach, took the biggest hit.

“We do a tremendous amount of big groups on Saturdays, and we lost every one of our groups this year. We didn’t have any,” he said. “That really was the big hit that happened to us at Wild Water compared to Myrtle Waves.

“A lot of the sports teams cancelled at Myrtle Beach parks, so those numbers were way down, which generally go to Myrtle Waves because most of that is right there.

Lazarus said the parks had to adjust their hours and even offer a buy one park pass, get in the other park free promotion to entice visitors to each park.

“We’ve had to get creative with it, but we’ve done it,” he said. “We made it through it.”

The turnaround

After the Fourth, the Grand Strand has slowly rebounded.

“Since then, it’s been incrementally better,” Norton said. “Each day is better than the last and we’re definitely trending in the positive now, which is good.”

He said Brittain adjusted its marketing strategy to attract more drive-from markets, like those in both Carolinas.

“The drive market tends to do more frequent, shorter trips and the northeast tends to do less frequent longer trips,” Norton said. “They’re really the ones who tend to come down and stay in your resort for seven nights and help fill out the summer weeks. The Monday through Thursday crowd. The drive market, which kind of does more extended weekend trips, those stayed really active throughout the summer since we reopened. So what you ended up getting was sold out weekends and anemic mid-weeks.”

That strategy mirrored the area chambers of commerce, Kilday said. She said that strategy included educating the North Myrtle Beach community through billboards, mailers and more.

“We want to make sure that the residents know that we’re not just being cavalier and saying, ‘Come one, come all,’” said Kilday. “We’re saying, ‘Come here and own your share of responsibility, your portion of it. We’ll do our portion, you’ll do yours and let’s make sure we can have a safe summer.”

Kilday said the North Myrtle Beach chamber went to the city with a recovery strategy that included something new for the chamber -- spending money in town instead of out-of-town. Once the residents were advised of mask regulations and social distancing, the chamber made its move to drive markets.

“We’ve been primarily a drive market,” Kilday said. “This year, we’ve made it a shorter trip. The research was showing us that people were not going to come from as far away. We advertised more in South Carolina than we have in the past.”

Golden said golf on the Grand Strand this summer was better than usual. Summer is typically not a busy season for golf in the Myrtle Beach area — at least not as busy as spring or fall — but this year was different. Overall, golf rounds saw a 5 percent increase in golf by tourists and an 18 percent increase in club member rounds. He credits golf being the first live sport back on television and the social-safeness of the sport as two reasons why it did so well this summer.

“It tells us that the demand for golf is still there,” Golden said. “Golf courses are doing a great job in doing all they feasibly can do to maintain the highest safety standards. Summer golf is not a huge economic or revenue time for the golf courses, but having that not be down as spring was certainly is a benefit for the courses.”

Mays said FGI’s 21 courses saw the increase, as well.

“Overall, golf is in a real good place right now, as far as the number of people playing and the number of rounds being played,” Mays said. “The ability to be outside and to socially distance, that has been good for the game of golf. A lot of people are either playing more rounds of golf or people who used to play and haven’t played that much are coming back to the game and new people coming to the game. That’s all positive.”

Kilday said the North Myrtle Beach chamber will continue to promote the message of visiting the Grand Strand responsibly. After all, now is about as important of a time as any.

“One of the things we try to do is show that the economy has a face,” Kilday said.

“It’s not that it’s just about jobs. It’s about people. People need those jobs. People need to pay their bills. People need to have their businesses open and have a place to live.”