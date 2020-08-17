Amid COVID-19 concerns, 13,377 students enroll in Horry County Schools' virtual-only program

More than 13,000 students have signed up for virtual learning through Horry County Schools' program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Horry County Schools Board of Education met Monday night as the first day of school is about three weeks away. It was the last board meeting ahead of the first day of school, Sept. 8.

Out of the 13,377 students expected to enroll in HCS Virtual, 5,900 are elementary aged, 3,778 are in middle school and 3,699 are in high school, according to data presented to the board Monday. The highest amount of students enrolling in virtual learning is in the 8th grade, with 1,314 students.

According to the HCS website, the district has more than 45,000 students.

Students must commit to HCS Virtual for the entire semester.

HCS Virtual students will be issued devices and may participate in extra curricular activities at the school where they are zoned.

Boone Myrick, HCS chief officer of academics, said during Monday's meeting there have been 371 applications for teachers. The district is working to identify teachers for HCS Virtual and the number of teachers needed to support the 13,377 students in the virtual program.

HCS has received applications from 261 internal candidates, 100 external candidates and 10 who were not qualified, Myrick said.

HCS served approximately 1,000 student virtual enrollments during the 2019-2020 year, said HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, adding the enrollment numbers are for first-time, initial high school credit courses only.

Last school year, students from base schools could enroll in 1 or more courses to supplemental their course of study at the base school, she said. "This was a rolling enrollment which means students could enroll in virtual courses at any time during the school year," she said.

Horry County Schools' reopening plan was passed by the Board of Education and approved by the South Carolina Department of Education this month. The district plans to begin the academic year Sept. 8, ending the year June 16, 2021, according to the district’s calendar. The district is offering two types of options for returning to school.

Instructional Option 1 includes in-person instruction based on the severity of the coronavirus in the county. HCS plans to determine if the first days of school will be virtual or in person based on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's disease activity report on Aug. 31. Low spread will be five days a week of face-to-face instruction, medium spread is hybrid learning with three days of distance learning and two days of face-to-face learning, and high spread is five days of virtual learning.

When the district is deciding between virtual, hybrid or five days of face-to-face, Maxey said parents and students will be given time for the transition and decisions will not be made, for example, the night before returning to school.

Instructional Option 2 allows students to return to school exclusively online through HCS Virtual, with the deadline having already passed on Aug. 10.