Alligator sightings are on the uptick around Myrtle Beach, what you need to know

MYRTLE BEACH — Alligators seem to be thriving in the Myrtle Beach area due to recent sightings in subdivisions, and according to experts, there are a few reasons for that.

Once listed as an endangered species in 1967, the population of American alligators gradually increased and in 1987, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the species fully recovered.

Alligators have recently been spotted on area highways, as well as subdivisions, with one creature taking a stroll at Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Community, according to officials.

On occasion they can also be found on area golf greens. with one delaying a practice round on May 19 at the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, the alligator’s habitat is currently under threat, caused by “wetland drainage and development.”

That is one of the factors that Russell Cavender, also known around Horry County as "the Snake Chaser" echoed, noting the current construction around the area and removal of forests adds to the increased sightings.

“Alligators have been here for a very long time, long before we did,” Cavender said. “We are building houses, condominiums and shopping centers.

“They are having fewer and fewer places to live.”

Alligators can grow to be more than 12 feet in length and weigh as much as 1,000 pounds, with males being slightly larger than females on average.

“In mating season, what happens is that the larger gators kind of kick the smaller males out so they wander and venture out into different bodies of water, especially retention ponds around homes,” Cavender said.

The S.C. Drought Response Committee, an arm of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, recently designated that Horry County has reached the first level of drought conditions due to low levels of rain received since March.

Cavender explained that as we go through a drought, those bodies of water start to dry up, so the alligators seek out places to go where there is more water available, especially after heavy rains like thunderstorms.

He also stressed that the creatures are not really interested at all in humans, so stay away from them and especially do not feed them.

“If you look at statistics, it is very rare to get attacked by an alligator,” he said. “You have a better chance of getting bit by a snake, stung by bees or having a car accident.

“If you get an alligator in your pond, listen, that’s no different than having a deer in your backyard or a fox running through the neighborhood. They just have nowhere else to go, so just enjoy them.”