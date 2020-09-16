Alleged Florence cop killer tells court he cannot afford legal representation

FLORENCE — A South Carolina man, accused of killing two police officers and wounding five others, was back in a Florence courtroom Wednesday morning.

Frederick Hopkins Jr. was transported from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia and brought to the Florence Judicial Center, appearing before South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Eugene Griffith Jr., who will also preside over Hopkins' death penalty trial for the slayings of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Deputy Farrah Turner, both killed in the 2018 shooting at a home located at Vintage Place in Florence.

Hopkins was again challenging his "indigent status" — or his ability to afford his own legal representation — which a previous judge overseeing the case had found him not eligible for a public defender.

Hopkins' pro bono lawyer, Aimee Zmroczek, said that Hopkins first filled out the application for indigency on Oct. 10, 2018.

“As we sit here today, we’re 715 days into this case with no official attorney appointed,” Zmroczek said.

She pointed to the only change on the application over the past 715 days being a 2014 GMC that was sold and “is no longer considered an asset.”

Zmroczek asked the judge to either to remove her from the case or appoint her to represent Hopkins. She has not been paid for more than a year.

“I’m in a position — I have the entire file here — if the court finds that Mr. Hopkins is not indigent, I will hand it over to him and he will represent himself pro se, not that he wants to as you can see by his request in Oct. 2018,” she said.

Solicitor Ed Clements said that his office was at the hearing because they have recorded jail phone calls that give them the belief that Hopkins attempted to defraud the court concerning his financial status.

Clements said that he is not opposed to Hopkins having court-appointed counsel if he fits the criteria to obtain it. Clements said that Hopkins does have a stream of income and brought up his collection of 137 guns — a collection that was appraised at $62,000, according to Clements.

“We had an expert go value those guns — that doesn’t include the guns that were used in the crime,” Clements said.

Zmroczek said that Hopkins is not aware of where the guns are, although it was brought up at the end of the hearing that they are being held for safekeeping in Richland County.

Judge Griffith granted Zmroczek’s motion of being relieved from the case, then questioning Hopkins about his current financial status.

“I have nothing,” Hopkins. “All I have is Social Security.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Hopkins said that the GMC was sold for scrap and is not aware of the location of the gun collection.

“I don’t have it now,” Hopkins said. “I have no idea. I can’t even speculate sir.”

Hopkins was asked if he has any personal property other than $200 that he previously claimed to have in his possession.

“I don’t have anything, nothing, he said.” Hopkins added that he gets around $60 a week from his daughter that is strictly used for the canteen at the detention center.

“She is my legal representative, my attorney of fact,” Hopkins said.

Judge Griffith did not rule on the “indigent status” question, but tasked Hopkins' daughter to prepare a declaration of income of assets, a form that comes from family court.

Hopkins told the judge that “except for Social Security, it is zero across the board.” He said that the former judge brought him a pair of eyeglasses because he “couldn’t read the documents.”

Judge Griffith gave Hopkins daughter 30 days to provide the form and return it to the court. He said that he will reconvene the hearing in 40-45 days.

Hopkins told the judge that he would not be able to “drive” to the hearing.

“I’ll get you here,” Judge Griffith said. “I’ll make arrangements that you’re here. I gotta have you here, so we’re gonna make that happen.”

On Oct. 3, 2018, police were called to the Hopkins home on Ashton Drive to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins, the defendant’s son, following an allegation of child sex abuse. The arriving authorities were ambushed by gunfire, allegedly by the defendant Frederick Hopkins.

Seth Hopkins ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual in the second degree and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The elder Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

Judge Griffith said the trial could be held in the next 9 to 12 months.