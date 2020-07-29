You are the owner of this article.
Afternoon storms knock out power in Horry, Georgetown counties

  • Updated
Utilty worker traffic pole
A utility worker fixes a traffic-signal pole after lightning strikes it on Highmarket Street in Georgetown on July 29, 2020.

 Kareem Wilson/South strand News

The Horry Electric Cooperative reports nearly 2,000 power outages as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, mostly in the Little River area, as heavy storms pass over Horry and Georgetown counties. 

Myrtle Beach is forecast to have scattered thunderstorms and rain for the remainder of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms are predicted for Thursday evening as well. 

The storms also temporarily knocked out the internet at the Post and Courier Georgetown office. 

(A down traffic light on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Kareem Wilson/Staff)

Mark Nugent, spokesman for Midway Fire Rescue, said MFR received calls for lightening strikes in the Litchfield Beach, Prince George and DeBordieu areas. There is no known structure damage or injuries, but some electrical systems were impacted.

"Be cautious on the beaches, keep an eye on the weather,” Nugent said. “The beach is a safe spot."

Outage maps for HEC or Santee Electric Cooperative — the two main power providers for the area — can be found on their respective website. 

Myrtle Beach Reporter

Tyler Fleming covers Myrtle Beach and Horry County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in history and political science. Tyler likes video games, baseball and reading.

