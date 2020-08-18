After summer coronavirus hit, Myrtle Beach sports tourism officials more optimistic about fall events

MYRTLE BEACH — A tournament schedule on track with previous years is making area tourism leaders “cautiously optimistic” that the Grand Strand can capture much of the $18 million in direct spending linked to those tournaments through the end of the year.
For decades, Grand Strand business owners and employees have thrived on the summer tourism season to help coast through much of the off-season. Leaders have built the shoulder seasons — spring and fall — with sports tourism tournaments and activities, as a way to help pump money into the local economy at the front-end and back-end of the offseason.
Direct spending from participants in those tournaments from September through December — including many things like adult and girls’ softball and soccer tournaments to the Beach Ball Classic — add up to about $15 million from just the tournaments in Myrtle Beach. An estimated $2.7 million was collected from teams and their families spending money in North Myrtle Beach in 2019 — which was down drastically because of Hurricane Dorian — and the city is hoping to capture $5.4 million in 2020.
Tim Huber, director of sports tourism for the city of Myrtle Beach, said although summer tournaments are traditionally filled with youth sports, which were drastically impacted this summer by COVID-19, the month of September begins with regional adult softball tournaments. The fact that those participating are adults and they’re coming from this region, as opposed to coming from throughout the country, means that it’s more likely the city will have a better handle on the accuracy of the teams coming.
“There’s definitely a reason for cautious optimism,” Huber said. “One of the things that we’ve learned over the last five months, and then over the last two to three months, is because of the ever-changing data across the country, what we found from the summer is we didn’t know how many teams we were going to have until three, four, five days before the event actually happened. In the summertime. That’s unheard of.
“Traditionally, in the summertime, there are teams coming from 25 to 30 states from across the country. In the fall, the events are more regional, where teams are coming from eight to 10 states. We think that may work in our favor … The spending impact from those events, right now, could be very similar to 2019.”
In September, Grand Strand businesses traditionally realize the direct spending — money spent on lodging, attractions, food and retail — of about $1.2 million. That's not much considering the city rakes in about $15 million from a regular July.
Traditionally, October is a very busy month for sports tourism in Myrtle Beach with a blend of youth and adult events. From the YMCA’s youth soccer league to the mini marathon, the direct spending from those participants is about $5.2 million.
“It’s early, but talking with our event promoters in October, they’re cautiously optimistic, too,” Huber said.
He said there “seems to be a lot of pent-up demand” from teams that have wanted to play, but couldn’t because of restrictions on travel due to COVID-19.
Huber warns that weather, like tropical storms or hurricanes, impact fall events, when more of those events are outdoors than in the summer.
Direct spending in November and December account for $5 million and $3 million, respectively.
Huber is not counting every penny just yet, but said if the area could capture a good amount of that money, he would deem the fall and winter sports seasons financially successful.
“If we could only show a 20 percent decline, that’s going to be a win,” Huber said.
Cheryl Kilday, president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau, said attendance was down at all tournaments in North Myrtle Beach this summer.
"A lot of the tournaments have gone on, but they had much smaller participation, based on a variety of reasons,” Kilday said. “It could be a team, it could be their state. There's a variety of reasons why travel has changed for some of those groups that are doing sports.
"It's not that the tournaments are all canceling, it's just that there are fewer teams. I think team sports are still iffy, even at the high school and college levels. Everyone is still trying to figure out what the fall is going to look like. Unfortunately, we used to know by now.”
John Bullard, director of parks and recreation for the city of North Myrtle Beach, agreed that it was early to project fall figures. He said the latest direct spend figures came from July, which was about $3 million for sports tourism in North Myrtle Beach, which was down from the $7 million it saw in 2019.
“We’re optimistic about the fall,” Bullard said. “If our past summer is any indicator, the number of teams will drop 40 to 50 percent versus prior year.”
Less teams means a shorter bracket of games. A shorter bracket of games means less heads in beds.
“In the past, these national tournaments would stay five, six, seven days,” Bullard said. “But due to the COVID this year, they’re only staying three days or four days. A lot of them are only staying two days. Not only are we having a reduction in teams, but we’re having a reduction in the number of nights that they stay in town.”
In Myrtle Beach, Mayor Brenda Bethune said the city has been greatly impacted by COVID-19.
“Anytime that we lose those groups coming in, that impacts our business community, our hotels, restaurants, everything,” Bethune said. “It’s a situation where we’re going to have a lot to recover from. We know that. But I do believe that Myrtle Beach has an opportunity possibly to recover more quickly than other areas because of the fact that we’re primarily a drive-to destination, we’re affordable, we have something for everyone.
"So, we are really counting on the fact that next season we can come back very strongly. People who are on limited budgets will still be able to afford to come here.”
Jonathan Paris, executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach, an arm of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, said he’s hopeful the fall can outperform the summer.
“We’re all hopeful we’ll have great attendance, but we just don’t know at this point,” Paris said. “In the summer we saw probably 50 percent of what we had in 2019. Some events were a little bit higher, some were a little lower.”
North Myrtle Beach-based Big Shots Basketball added a couple of events to Myrtle Beach’s fall calendar from canceled spring events. Huber said there are also new teams scheduled to come to Myrtle Beach who would have otherwise played, and spent money, elsewhere.
Tournament directors and owners are working hard to make the tournaments happen, Huber said. It’s the number of teams in the various tournaments who are able to travel to the Grand Strand that will be questionable.
“We’re not worried about cancellations,” he said. “I think what we’re expecting, what we’re anticipating, is just there’s a very strong likelihood they’re not going to be as large as they typically are.”