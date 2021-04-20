After declaring for NBA Draft, CCU's DeVante' Jones enters NCAA transfer portal

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones will be playing basketball next year, but it won’t be at Coastal Carolina.

On April 6, the 6-foot-1 Chants junior guard declared for the NBA Draft, and on April 20, Jones also decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal for a second time as a graduate transfer.

Jones originally entered the portal on April 16, but took his name out just hours later before entering again four days later.

“(Assistant) coach (Patrice) Days left,” Jones said. “That was my main reason for being at Coastal in the first place. I definitely built an unbelievable bond with (head) coach (Cliff) Ellis and (associate head) coach (Benny) Moss and the rest of Teal Nation, but once he (Days) left it just made sense to leave as well.”

Days left the program to become an assistant coach at East Tennessee State on April 15.

Because Jones did not hire an agent, he will be allowed to return to playing college basketball.

“I feel like this was probably the best year I had at Coastal, so I feel like me, my family and my close friends, we feel like it was the right time to do it,” Jones said on declaring for the draft.

Jones is glad that he has the option to return to play college ball if it does not work out for him at the professional level this year.

It was a letter year for Jones, as he ranked third in the nation in steals per game with 2.81 per contest and was fourth in the country with 73 total steals.

“This year, I took defense personally,” Jones said. “This year I felt like I had some gaps where I definitely could improve, but I just felt like a lot people second-guessed my defense side of the ball, so I took that personal.”

Jones was also second in the Sun Belt and 32nd in the country in points per game, averaging 19.3 per contest.

For his efforts, Jones was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year, an All-Sun Belt First Team honoree, a Lou Henson Award finalist (presented to the top mid-major player in Division I), a Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award finalist, and was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District Team in District 23, where he was a first-team honoree.

Jones is also just the 24th player in CCU basketball history to reach 1,000 career points.

“I’m very humbled by those awards,” Jones said. “Thankful to be in the running for all them awards, man. It’s a great honor knowing that there are so many good guys out here and the fact that my name was brought up, it’s an amazing feeling and just shows you that hard work pays off.”

After Coastal Carolina fell to Appalachian State in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Jones helped lead the Chants to the College Basketball Invitational championship game, where the team ultimately fell to Pepperdine.

Jones is currently working out in Dallas in preparation for the NBA Draft.

Being a New Orleans native, Jones would love an opportunity to play for the New Orleans Pelicans.

“It’s crazy because talking to my parents, we always joked about me playing for the Pelicans,” Jones said. “And just knowing that that could be a possibility, man, it would be a blessing knowing I could play in my backyard and have my family, my friends supporting me each and every home game.”

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Jones is traditionally undersized for an NBA guard, but he uses those who doubt him as fuel to keep perfecting his craft.

“My message would be to those people that doubt me, I would just tell them just keep doubting me,” Jones said. “Without you guys, I definitely wouldn’t be here. Y’all motivated me every step of the way. To them, just please keep doing it. I got this far with y’all. Y’all will keep pushing me just to get to that next step that I need to get to.”

Jones wants the Coastal Carolina community, his coaches, teammates and trainers to know how grateful he is to them for embracing him as one of their own and for all the support them gave him during his time as a Chants.

“It’s go Chants forever,” Jones said.