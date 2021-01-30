'A visual turning point': Myrtle Beach-area women react to Kamala Harris' inauguration

MYRTLE BEACH — With a pearl necklace around her neck, Marilyn Hemingway cried as she watched Kamala Harris be inaugurated as the first African American and Asian American woman vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.

She cried tears of happiness, tears of excitement and tears that were bittersweet as she watched a woman — who is about her same age and who looks like her — take the second highest political position in the country.

It was also a release of tension.

“It was a visual turning point to relief and calm, because it was very traumatizing the last four years,” said Hemingway, Georgetown native and president and founder of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce. “I was just full of Black girl magic.”

The inauguration of Harris impacted other women across the Grand Strand, symbolizing a new chapter for public life, politics and social justice.

Hemingway said watching Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration in 2008 was special, but seeing Harris as the second African American person to swear into a U.S. presidential office felt even more emotional.

“There's a little bit more permanency to it,” Hemingway said. “I'm emotional because I look forward to the young folks and their leadership and new ideas and innovative thoughts that they're going to bring to our political system.”

Wendy Weinhold, assistant professor of journalism at Coastal Carolina University, also shared the same sense of relief as she watched the inauguration with her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, and celebrated with what she called an America party. With red, white and blue balloons around the house, Weinhold and her family painted American flags throughout the day and put a hand-painted sign under the TV with the word “happy” on it.

As Harris raised her right hand and took her oath of office, Weinhold couldn’t help but think back to four years ago when she cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton, and to share that moment with her daughter took her back to her childhood with her mother who always had political signs in the yards.

“As a feminist, as a woman who loves politics, (Inauguration Day) felt like a wonderful start. It wasn't the end, it was the beginning, and I'm so glad I got to share that with my daughter,” Weinhold said.

Growing up through the Jim Crow era and civil rights movement, Conway’s mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she was told she could go into one of two careers as a woman of color: teaching or nursing. Now, some 50 years later, a mayor and attorney, Blain-Bellamy is grateful that young women — especially young women of color — won’t have to experience the same rigid rules she faced, and she believes the next generation being able to have Harris as an example is a step forward.

“We live in a society that makes its own decisions about who is fit for certain kinds of work, certain kinds of positions, and with much misguidance, women have been left out, people of color have been left out, which has given the opportunity for so much to be missed,” Blain-Bellamy said. “Our society is very slowly grasping the reality that women and people of color and people that have been unheard for generations before are finally getting a chance to take on meaningful roles in our society.”

Well-intentioned politicians and people will try to speak for the underrepresented, Blain-Bellamy said, but time and time again have and will continue to fall short of enacting real change, because some issues are things one has to know and feel on their own. With Joe Biden’s administration putting a greater emphasis on diversity through having Harris as his VP and by giving all people a seat at the table, Blain-Bellamy said that the nation has already begun to see a difference in what it deems as important and valuable.

There has always been strong political and social leadership in the Black community, Hemingway said, and the inauguration made her reflect on her family and the fights they fought to ensure their children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren would have an equitable place in society.

Hemingway especially reflected on her aunt, Charlesann Buttone, who despite racist threats from the KKK in the late 60s, went on to become the first African-American principal at Kensington Elementary School and the first African-American chair of the Georgetown County Board of Education. Hemingway said she was lucky to have strong examples of African-American leadership growing up, and she is excited that same leadership she experienced in her childhood is now becoming more public.

“On a personal level, I've been blessed to be in a family of leadership. The difference is that leadership, for the most part, was invisible to white people, because we are still invisible to this day,” Hemingway said. “So when I see Kamala Harris, I truly, deeply understand the pushback.”

Harris’ inauguration is just the beginning of African-American women holding positions of power and leadership in modern society, Hemingway said, and it branches out beyond politics into business leadership, media representation and fields such as science.

In terms of local politics, Weinhold said Harris’ historic inauguration and what it means for minorities across the globe could have an impact if people listen and allow it to.

“There are also a lot of very active women politically here, and I think that Vice President Harris is most likely very meaningful for a lot of us,” Weinhold said. “And it's really meaningful to me as somebody who works to give back to my community to see someone like me be tapped for the highest federal office.”

For Blain-Bellamy, whether or not Harris’ inauguration will impact local politics will take time to see and understand.

“When you talk about a specific community, one of the things that comes to mind is how strongly ... tied a group of people might be to one party or another, and I think that's going to have its own impact,” Blain-Bellamy said. “Even considering that there are differences with Kamala Harris on board may or may not be real for a lot of people here and elsewhere.”

Weinhold, Hemingway and Blain-Bellamy all agreed while the politics behind the inauguration may muddy the historical significance of Harris’ position of power, people shouldn’t lose sight of the progression of women and people of color in politics, as well as the doors it has opened for future generations.

“If people are able to put politics aside and think about the future, think about something bigger than a moment and their particular needs or feelings, I hope we can do that,” Weinhold said.

Blain-Bellamy remembers when she was first elected mayor, a rambunctious 3-year-old girl was at a dinner she was attending, and the girl’s grandmother told her to behave because she was sitting next to the mayor. With big eyes, Blain-Bellamy said the little girl asked in awe “You’re the mayor?”

At that moment, Blain-Bellamy said she truly realized the importance of her position as an African-American woman, and what it means for young women and young people of color to see themselves represented in public life. Though that girl may have had no clue what a mayor's role is, Blain-Bellamy said that for as long as she will be able to remember, that girl will know a woman can be the mayor and even a vice president of the United States, and that stuck with her as she watched Harris’ inauguration.

“A woman can be anything and do anything, there's no lack of skills, lack of preparedness, there's no lack of anything by her womanhood,” Blain-Bellamy said. “And over time there's so much benefit that's going to come from the simple fact that Kamala Harris is in fact a woman, and it's going to mean a lot that she's a Black woman and South Asian woman, because what we believe in is girl power.”