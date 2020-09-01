You are the owner of this article.
‘A tremendous impact’: Horry County looks to honor police officer who died due to COVID-19

  • Updated
Michael Ambrosino

The Horry County Council honors Horry County Police's Cpl. Michael Ambrosino at Tuesday's meeting. (Courtesy of Horry County PD)

Horry County intends to rename a Garden City parking lot in honor of Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, the Horry County police officer who recently died after contracting the coronavirus. 

County leaders, fellow public safety officers and the community honored him with ceremonies and praised his service to the public since his death, but council wanted to further pay tribute to his memory.  

On Tuesday, councilmember Tyler Servant proposed permanently dedicating the parking lot directly behind the Garden City arcade and across from pier in the honor of Ambrosino. 

Council voted unanimously to instruct County Administrator Steve Gosnell to take the appropriate measures to rename county property. 

Servant said Ambrosino worked in the Garden City area and was loved by the community. 

“He had a tremendous impact on tourists and residents alike,” Servant said. “I couldn’t think of any more fitting person to name it after.” 

Gosnell will report back to the council's infrastructure and regulation committee to get final approval for the renaming project. Councilmember Al Allen, who chairs that committee, said he will happily make sure the resolution comes back to council for final approval. 

Allen also proposed a resolution to thank public safety officers for the continued work through the pandemic. 

Once the renaming of the lot is approved, Servant said the county will hold a ceremony in Ambrosino’s honor and formally change the name of the parking lot. 

Council also approved a resolution in Ambrosino’s honor and presented it to his family. Every member of the audience stood as Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill read the ordinance. 

“You’re always going to be a part of the Horry County family,“ Hill said to Ambrosino’s wife. 

Myrtle Beach Reporter

Tyler Fleming covers Myrtle Beach and Horry County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in history and political science. Tyler likes video games, baseball and reading.

