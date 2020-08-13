A Conway church survived the ‘flood and the plague’ two years after Hurricane Florence

Pastor Tresco Shannon might be one of the few ministers in history to take over a church recovering from the worst flood in local recorded history while also in the middle of a pandemic.

Shannon became the lead pastor of Trinity United Methodist on Long Avenue outside downtown Conway just a few weeks ago.

He hasn’t met with his new congregants yet and the virus isn’t the only reason. Hurricane Florence, nearly two years ago this September, left inches of standing water inside the church, ruining the interior.

Even worse, before Shannon arrived and while the church was meeting at a local private school during the spring of 2020, there was a coronavirus outbreak amongst some members during a time when Horry County’s confirmed cases were relatively low compared to now.

The virus took the life of a member and threatened the life of former Trinity Pastor Kim Strong’s wife.

“The virus comes along in the midst of all this and we had a good number of people who tested positive. We had a member die from the virus. My wife nearly died from the virus. We were told she wasn’t going to make it, but through prayer she did,” Strong said. “We’ve been through the flood and the plague.”

Strong was reassigned by the Methodist Church — as is common for the denomination — to the Spartanburg area, closer to home for him. His original goal was to be Trinity’s pastor until the renovations were complete, but he has faith in Shannon to see the restoration until the end.

Trinity has not met in-person since cases were confirmed among members. Strong and Shannon said the pandemic has forced both of them to adapt to modern ways of spreading the gospel.

Currently, Trinity is meeting virtually with Shannon dressed in a full suit filming his sermons for hundreds of online viewers.

Shannon said when the church sanctuary reopens, possibly as soon as next month, masks will be required, the church will be sanitized between services and capacity will be limited.

“My goal is to make Trinity Church the safest place you can go in town and meet with people,” Shannon said.

While the virus will limit the first Sunday morning back in the newly rebuilt sanctuary, Shannon said it will not dampen the spiritual rejoicing of his new congregation.

How could it, he said, given how much Trinity has been through since 2018, facing challenges that literally threatened the foundations of the church building and the livelihood of its congregants.

“We don’t know where the virus will be,” Shannon said. “But when we are finally able to get back in, I don’t care if it is 50 people or 500 people. Our people will celebrate this in their hearts. It doesn’t matter if the celebration is here or at home.”

One of Trinity’s longtime members Pat Henry said a strong faith in God, each other and the greater Conway community is what kept the church together through a difficult couple of years.

“As long as you have embers together, the fire burns. But you separate the embers, the fire goes out,” longtime member Pat Henry said about the importance of the church sticking together.

But once it is safe, even if it is for the third anniversary of Hurricane Florence next year, there will be a big in-person celebration at the church. Shannon hopes to celebrate every year that God got the church through the 2018 flood and any potential challenges the congregation may face in the future.

“The day we reopen our church will be our homecoming and it will be a homecoming celebration every single year,” Shannon said. “And we are going to invite the community, the people who helped put this place back together.”

However, more work needs to be done before the church building is complete. Construction continues on the educational building, the chapel turned youth room and the fellowship hall. But having the sanctuary open marks a major victory following two years of navigating government bureaucracy and rebuilding.

Charles Jordan helped build the original Trinity sanctuary in the 1980s, and after seeing his hard work partially ruined by flooding, he probably would have walked away from Trinity if it wasn’t for his faith that God would see the church through it.

“Our mission statement requires us to be in Conway. Not three miles out or four miles out,” Jordan said. “If it wasn’t for commitment and faith in God, I would have walked away from it.”

Church members decided to keep Trinity in the same spot and attempt to mitigate future floods with a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a loan from the Small Business Association. This included raising the structure above the Florence flood level and trying as much as possible to flood-proof what couldn’t be lifted.

Jordan and others said they know the church is much more than a building, but they’re thankful to have a place to see friends and family again every Sunday once it’s safe.

Dale Grunsky hasn’t attended Trinity since the 1970s like some members, but when the flood came he stepped up to chair the committee leading the rebuilding. While walking through the church still under construction, Grunsky quickly recalled what renovations were being made in every room and how they should look once completed.

Henry said there should be a statue of Grunsky in front of the church.

“He’s been such an important part. He has given his heart and soul to this effort,” Henry said. “God knows every hair on your head, and Dale knows every nail in that church.”

Strong said it was easier to leave knowing the church was being rebuilt by capable people.

“My greatest concern was to make sure this never happened again,” Strong said.

Rebuilding wasn’t cheap, requiring the church to take on its first mortgage in years. A part of Shannon’s role will be finding ways to repay those loans, but he believes God will continue to bless the church.

“It takes a tremendous amount of faith to overcome the flood, to say we are going to do something about this and God is going to help us,” Shannon said. “Now we are on the precipice of saying God has proved himself.”