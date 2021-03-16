8 years later, convicted killer in Loris case wants new trial as witness recants testimony

LORIS — In September 2008, the body of Kelly Joe Elliott was discovered in his Loris home off Dew Lane, a quiet stretch of dirt road a couple miles just outside of town limits.

Bradley Gerald Mullins, the man ultimately convicted of murder in 2013, maintains he didn't do it — and a key prosecution witness has recanted his testimony, saying "he can not live with what I have done any longer."

Mullins is petitioning the court for a new trial and hopes that the 2015 post-trial written statement by the co-defendant will aid his cause.

Mullins alleges his former post-conviction relief lawyer Steven Fowler had “vital pieces of evidence in his possession” and failed to “subpoena witnesses to testify on his behalf to prove his innocence," leading to a denial in 2018.

He claims the vital evidence was the letter made by co-defendant Anthony Earl Ray in 2015, where he wrote that he was coerced in cooperating with the state.

Ray claimed that the only reason he testified in the Mullins trial is that the state said he would receive “leniency.”

“I decided to cooperate with the Solicitor’s Office and falsely accused Brad Mullins because it insured me a lighter sentence,” Ray wrote.

Ray said in that statement that he does not want any more part in “wrongfully convicting and falsely accusing a person who wasn’t even at the scene of the crime nor had any participation in the crime.”

Flash back to 2008

At the time of the slaying, no one in the small farming community had heard from Elliott in days, so two men performed a welfare check and found him behind a couch in his house — dead from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation by law enforcement found few leads; subsequently, the case went cold.

For three years.

In March 2011, investigators received a tip that led them to four suspects, who were eventually arrested in Elliott’s death.

Those men — Arlie E. Mullins, Bradley Gerald Mullins, Charles H. Mullins and Anthony Earl Ray — all happened to be cousins.

A plan was made during a cookout to steal the victim’s “vast” gun collection, according to court records from Bradley Mullins' trial in 2013.

After arriving at Elliott’s home, Ray testified that he “beat” on the front door to see if anyone was home. Bradley Mullins then broke a windowpane on the backdoor, entered the house and started packing up Elliott’s gun collection.

Some 20 minutes later, Bradley Mullins kicked in a bottom panel of a door to the only room the duo had not been in yet.

Elliott who had been sleeping, came out of the room armed and pointed a revolver at Bradley Mullins and Ray.

Ray testified he told Elliott to put the gun down, but he pointed it in his direction, so he fired a shot — hitting the victim in his side.

Elliott fell to the ground near the back on the couch and Bradley Mullins got on top of the victim and shot him in the head, according to Ray's original statement.

After the trial was over, Bradley Mullins received two life sentences without the possibility of parole on charges of murder and burglary.

Nearly five months later, Charles Mullins pleaded guilty in 2014 to neglect in reporting a crime and sentenced to five years in prison, which was suspended to 18 months on probation.

Arlie Mullins also pleaded guilty to failing to report a crime and received a 10-year sentence, but that was suspended to three months on probation.

Ray pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 15-year sentence in prison.

At one point, all four men were charged with murder, burglary and robbery in Elliott’s death.

Taking aim at his defense

Currently incarcerated at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Virginia, Mullins wrote to the court that Fowler was “ineffective” and “neglected” to investigate his case.

He included written statements in his relief request from others that he said should have been called to testify.

One statement was from a man who alleged that Ray told him in jail that he robbed a man, shot him two times and killed him.

Another statement was from a woman who claimed that it was Ray, not Mullins, who shot Elliott in the head. She claimed that Elliott and Mullins got into a “struggle,” with Mullins yelling to Ray for help.

“Anthony went to him and the man had Brad down and Anthony said he assumed the guy was gonna call the cops and he placed the gun between the man’s eyes and told him to let him go,” the statement read.

“And the man said, ‘Don’t shoot me. Don’t kill me please.’ And Anthony’s exact words were, ‘Say goodbye (expletive),' and he shot him."